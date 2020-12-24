You are here

Russia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, rides on a bus, with Kremlin’s towers, left and right, and Russian Foreign Ministry building, center, in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP)
Updated 24 December 2020
Reuters

  • Authorities have so far reported a total 2,963,688 cases and an official death toll of 53,096
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record one-day tally of 29,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 635 deaths from the virus, the most confirmed in a single 24 hour period since the pandemic began.
Authorities have so far reported a total 2,963,688 cases and an official death toll of 53,096.

LONDON: Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.
"Deal is done," a Downing Street source said. "We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters."
"The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU."
"We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time, and under extremely challenging conditions, which protects the integrity of our internal market and Northern Ireland’s place within it," the source said.

