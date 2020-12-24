You are here

  • Home
  • Spotify reveals most streamed artists, songs on game consoles in UAE, KSA

Spotify reveals most streamed artists, songs on game consoles in UAE, KSA

Spotify reveals most streamed artists, songs on game consoles in UAE, KSA
(File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yk3bf

Updated 24 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Spotify reveals most streamed artists, songs on game consoles in UAE, KSA

Spotify reveals most streamed artists, songs on game consoles in UAE, KSA
Updated 24 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

In early December, Spotify released Wrapped 2020, a summary of the most streamed artists, songs and albums of the year by listeners, both locally and globally.

Spotify now is sharing additional data on the most streamed artists and songs on gaming consoles in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

With more people staying indoors this year, there has been an increase in the number of them streaming music from their home devices, especially gaming consoles.

The latest data shows that between Jan. 1 and Nov. 14, there was a 55 percent increase globally, 133 percent in the UAE and 148 percent in Saudi Arabia in gamers streaming Spotify through their consoles while playing.

The most streamed artist on gaming consoles in the UAE was XXXTENTACION, followed by Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, Roddy Ricch and Drake.

The most streamed song on gaming consoles in the UAE was “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, followed by “Wanasah” by DJ-MK, “Goosebumps” by Travis Scott, “Falling” by Trevor Daniel and “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey.

The most streamed artist on gaming consoles in Saudi Arabia was Travis Scott, followed by XXXTENTACION, Fahed bin Fasla, Aseel Hameem and Billie Eilish.

The most streamed song on gaming consoles in the Kingdom was “Wanasah” by DJ-MK, followed by “Warqa” by Saif Amer, “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I, “Family 25” by Reckless and “Ishq” by Faisal Abdulkareem.

Topics: Spotify UAE Saudi Arabia

Related

Spotify unveils top 5 most streamed K-Pop acts in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Lifestyle
Spotify unveils top 5 most streamed K-Pop acts in Saudi Arabia, UAE 
Spotify reveals UAE’s most-streamed songs of the summer
Lifestyle
Spotify reveals UAE’s most-streamed songs of the summer

Russia clears way to block Facebook, YouTube for ‘censorship’

Updated 23 December 2020
AFP

Russia clears way to block Facebook, YouTube for ‘censorship’

Russia clears way to block Facebook, YouTube for ‘censorship’
  • The Kremlin in recent years has stepped up its efforts to control the Russian segment of the Internet under the pretext of combatting online extremism
Updated 23 December 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers on Wednesday moved a step closer to allowing regulators to block Internet platforms like Facebook and YouTube if they are deemed to have censored content produced by Russians.
Russia’s lower house of parliament, which passed draft legislation in a third reading, said in a media release that authorities can target platforms if they have been found to limit information based on nationality and language.
The lower house State Duma added that Internet websites could also be sanctioned “in the event of discrimination against the content of Russian media.”
In an explanatory note attached to the bill, the authors wrote that authorities have been receiving complaints this year from Russian media that their accounts have been censored by “foreign Internet platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.”
Earlier this year the US tech giants introduced labels for state-affiliated media outlets.
The legislation now needs to get approval from the upper house Federation Council before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law — steps that are considered to be formalities.
The Kremlin in recent years has stepped up its efforts to control the Russian segment of the Internet under the pretext of combatting online extremism.
In 2018 regulators ordered the encrypted messenger service Telegram to be blocked, although those attempts were ended earlier this year after its co-founder Pavel Durov reported on steps to combat extremism.
Last week a Moscow court fined Google for not taking down online content banned by Russian authorities, the latest in a series of escalating penalties.
In February a Moscow court fined Twitter and Facebook for ignoring a Russian law requiring them to store Russian citizens’ user data inside the country.

Topics: Russia Facebook Youtube Censorship

Related

Russia reports 27,250 new coronavirus cases
World
Russia reports 27,250 new coronavirus cases
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
World
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration

Latest updates

Dr. Hani Al-Hashmi, senior medical director and official spokesperson of Pfizer Saudi Arabia
The UAE’s first open Hanukkah
The UAE’s first open Hanukkah
Pope Francis calls on Lebanese leaders to put public interest ahead of personal gain
Pope Francis calls on Lebanese leaders to put public interest ahead of personal gain
L’Oreal launches new program to support Saudi graduates
L’Oreal launches new program to support Saudi graduates
Gold: To invest, or not to invest?
Gold: To invest, or not to invest?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.