Spotify reveals most streamed artists, songs on game consoles in UAE, KSA

In early December, Spotify released Wrapped 2020, a summary of the most streamed artists, songs and albums of the year by listeners, both locally and globally.

Spotify now is sharing additional data on the most streamed artists and songs on gaming consoles in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

With more people staying indoors this year, there has been an increase in the number of them streaming music from their home devices, especially gaming consoles.

The latest data shows that between Jan. 1 and Nov. 14, there was a 55 percent increase globally, 133 percent in the UAE and 148 percent in Saudi Arabia in gamers streaming Spotify through their consoles while playing.

The most streamed artist on gaming consoles in the UAE was XXXTENTACION, followed by Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, Roddy Ricch and Drake.

The most streamed song on gaming consoles in the UAE was “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, followed by “Wanasah” by DJ-MK, “Goosebumps” by Travis Scott, “Falling” by Trevor Daniel and “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey.

The most streamed artist on gaming consoles in Saudi Arabia was Travis Scott, followed by XXXTENTACION, Fahed bin Fasla, Aseel Hameem and Billie Eilish.

The most streamed song on gaming consoles in the Kingdom was “Wanasah” by DJ-MK, followed by “Warqa” by Saif Amer, “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I, “Family 25” by Reckless and “Ishq” by Faisal Abdulkareem.