You are here

  • Home
  • Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame

Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame

Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame
1 / 3
Faithful wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend Christmas vespers at the Saint Germain l'Auxerrois church in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Paris. (AP)
Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame
2 / 3
Faithful attend Christmas vespers at the Saint Germain l'Auxerrois church in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Paris. (AP)
Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame
3 / 3
Faithful wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus attend Christmas vespers at the Saint Germain l'Auxerrois church in Paris, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Paris. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2z2uj

Updated 24 December 2020
AP

Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame

Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame
Updated 24 December 2020
AP

PARIS: Wearing hard hats and protective suits, the choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval Paris landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert.
Accompanied by an acclaimed violinist, a rented organ and a soprano soloist, 20 singers performed beneath the cathedral’s stained-glass windows amid the darkened church, which is transitioning from being a precarious hazardous clean-up operation to becoming a massive reconstruction site.
The singers stood socially distanced to be able to take off their masks — which is required indoors in France to stem the spread of the virus — and sing.
The concert was recorded Saturday and will be broadcast Thursday night. The public was not allowed and isn’t expected to see the insides of Notre Dame until at least 2024.
The diocese called it a “highly symbolic concert ... marked with emotion and hope,” and a celebration of a “musical heritage that dates to the Middle Ages.”
The archbishop of Paris, Monsignor Michel Aupetit, will hold Thursday’s Christmas Eve services in Saint-Germain-l’Auxerrois Church across from the Louvre Museum instead of Notre Dame.
The Notre Dame choir used to give 60 concerts a year inside the cathedral but has been itinerant ever since, moving among other Paris churches.
The April 2019 fire consumed the cathedral’s lead roof and destroyed its spire, and only earlier this month did workers finally stabilize the site enough to begin rebuilding.

Topics: Christmas Paris Notre Dame

Related

Special Diplomats around Saudi Arabia celebrate Christmas
Saudi Arabia
Diplomats around Saudi Arabia celebrate Christmas
Special Bethlehem facing canceled Christmas, ‘unparalleled’ recession
Middle-East
Bethlehem facing canceled Christmas, ‘unparalleled’ recession

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
AFP
COLUMBUS, US: The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio — the US city’s second such killing this month — sparked a fresh wave of protests on Thursday against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.
Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident.
Seconds before the gunfire, bodycam footage shows Hill walking toward the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen.
Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer, Adam Coy, on allegations of “critical misconduct.”
“We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police,” Quinlan said in a statement. “This violation cost an innocent man his life.”
According to local media reports, Coy had previously received complaints of excessive force.
Coy and his colleague waited several minutes before approaching Hill, who was still alive, but died later.
Hill, the second African-American killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks, was not carrying a weapon.
Casey Goodson Jr, 23, was shot several times on December 4 while returning home. His family has said he was holding a sandwich which law enforcement mistook for a gun.
Several dozen protesters gathered Thursday, waving Black Lives Matter signs and calling for justice for people killed in police shootings.
The killings in Columbus come after a summer in which the US was rocked by historic protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the May killing of African-American man George Floyd.
Floyd, also unarmed, suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Horrified passers-by filmed his death, with the footage swiftly going viral.
“Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he’s criminal and dangerous,” said lawyer Ben Crump, who defends several families of police brutality victims including Floyd’s, on Wednesday.
He denounced a “tragic succession of officer-involved shootings.”
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was “outraged” by Hill’s death.
He was “known to the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street,” he said Wednesday at a press conference, describing him as a “guest... not an intruder.”
Ginther said he was “very disturbed” that the two police officers did not give first aid to Hill and called for Coy’s “immediate termination.”

Latest updates

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US
Israeli jets fly over Beirut, explosions reported in Syria
Israeli jets fly over Beirut, explosions reported in Syria
6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines: USGS
China launches antitrust probe into Alibaba
India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap
India’s fabled farmers fear what new law may reap

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.