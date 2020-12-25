You are here

Talk of title is for others not Solskjaer's United

Manchester United’s Eric Bailly, right, and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin during their League Cup quarterfinal. (AP)
AFP

  The 47-year-old Norwegian finds himself now being praised after guiding United into third place in the table
LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday talk of Manchester United winning their first Premier League title since 2013 will remain out of bounds among  him and his players.

The 47-year-old Norwegian finds himself now being praised after guiding United into third place in the table — five points off leaders Liverpool — having been favored for the sack earlier in the season.

United could move into second if they beat Leicester, who presently occupy that place, on Saturday.

Solskjaer takes them to the Foxes on the back of reaching the League Cup semifinals — where they will meet holders Manchester City.

“There is noise around Man United anyway, so for us it’s about improving as a team, taking one game at a time — and we have to, that’s the name of the game,” said Solskjaer when asked about the title.

“That is the only way that you are going to challenge for anything at the end of the season anyway so it’s not something that we talk about.”

Solskjaer — who guided United to three semifinals last season — said being complimented added another factor for him and the players to deal with.

“The only thing that we talk about and focus on is improving day by day and learning, and how to deal with certain situations,” he said.

FASTFACT

United’s ability to be title challengers has been based around their superb away record having won all six of their games.

“Maybe now at the moment we are getting praise and that’s another thing to learn to deal with.”

Solskjaer nevertheless said Wednesday’s League Cup victory over Everton is priceless for morale.

“Every time you win a game you get energy and it boosts your morale and belief,” said Solskjaer.

“Results breed good spirit and good mood and it breeds confidence.”

United’s ability to be title challengers has been based around their superb away record having won all six of their games.

However, they have needed to come from behind each time and Solskjaer knows they cannot keep on doing that.

“It’s going to catch up with you if you are going to give teams a lead,” he said.

“Leicester are one of those teams that you definitely don’t want to give a one or two goal lead to because they have so many players on the transition that you can easily concede two or three or four.”

Solskjaer can take heart from United’s most recent visit to Leicester on the last day of last season when they beat them 2-0.

“They are a very good side with a very good coach and I have enjoyed watching them under Brendan (Rodgers),” he said.

“It was a big test for us to go to their stadium in the summer and we passed that one with flying colors.

“We played a controlled game but I know it will not be the same now because it’s a different time of the season and they have got some threats that you

