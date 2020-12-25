You are here

6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines: USGS

People practice social distancing as they attend a Christmas Eve mass at the Manila Cathedral in Manila, Philippines, on December 24, 2020. An earthquake centered near Manila early Friday disrupted Christmas Day masses in Manila. (REUTERS/Lisa Marie David)
In this photo taken on January 13, 2020, a young man living rides an outrigger canoe to escape from erupting Taal Volcano in Batangas province, south of Manila. The same province was at the epicenter of a magnitude 6.3 earthquake early Friday (Dec. 25, 2020) as the Philippines celebrated Christmas Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP / Ted Aljibe)
  • Quake centered on Batangas province, south of Manila
MANILA: A 6.3-magnitude quake rocked the Philippines Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with residents in the capital Manila reporting buildings shaking and Christmas Day masses interrupted but there were no reports of damage.
The quake struck in Batangas province on the main island of Luzon at a depth of 114 kilometers (70 miles) at 7:43 a.m. local time (2343 GMT), according to USGS.
The agency initially said the quake’s strength was 6.2 and 108 kilometers deep.
In the coastal city of Calatagan, about 90 kilometers south of Manila and near the epicenter, people attending mass remained calm as the earthquake hit, police chief Major Carlo Caceres told AFP.
“There was a pause in the church service, but the people did not panic,” Caceres said.
“This area is quake-prone and people are more or less used to them.”
There were no reports of damage or casualties in the area, he added.
“The office furniture and equipment swayed, but nothing was broken,” said policeman Allan Megano in the nearby town of Balayan.
The Philippines is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

  • Andre Maurice Hill was in the garage of a house in Columbus, Ohio on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer
  • Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer on allegations of “critical misconduct”
COLUMBUS, US: The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio — the US city’s second such killing this month — sparked a fresh wave of protests on Thursday against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.
Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident.
Seconds before the gunfire, bodycam footage shows Hill walking toward the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen.
Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer, Adam Coy, on allegations of “critical misconduct.”
“We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police,” Quinlan said in a statement. “This violation cost an innocent man his life.”
According to local media reports, Coy had previously received complaints of excessive force.
Coy and his colleague waited several minutes before approaching Hill, who was still alive, but died later.
Hill, the second African-American killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks, was not carrying a weapon.
Casey Goodson Jr, 23, was shot several times on December 4 while returning home. His family has said he was holding a sandwich which law enforcement mistook for a gun.
Several dozen protesters gathered Thursday, waving Black Lives Matter signs and calling for justice for people killed in police shootings.
The killings in Columbus come after a summer in which the US was rocked by historic protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the May killing of African-American man George Floyd.
Floyd, also unarmed, suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Horrified passers-by filmed his death, with the footage swiftly going viral.
“Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he’s criminal and dangerous,” said lawyer Ben Crump, who defends several families of police brutality victims including Floyd’s, on Wednesday.
He denounced a “tragic succession of officer-involved shootings.”
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was “outraged” by Hill’s death.
He was “known to the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street,” he said Wednesday at a press conference, describing him as a “guest... not an intruder.”
Ginther said he was “very disturbed” that the two police officers did not give first aid to Hill and called for Coy’s “immediate termination.”

