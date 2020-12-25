You are here

Turkey welcomes EU-Britain Brexit deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announce the provisional free-trade agreement between Britain and the European Union on Dec. 24, 2020.
Updated 25 December 2020
  'We believe that this deal will provide Turkey with new opportunities in terms of its relations both with the EU and the UK'
ANKARA: Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Ankara welcomed the trade deal reached between Britain and the European Union.
“Turkey, having close relations with the UK in all fields, is also an EU candidate country and in customs union with the EU. We believe that this deal will provide Turkey with new opportunities in terms of its relations both with the EU and the UK,” the ministry said in a statement. “In this context, the preparations for signing of a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Turkey have also reached its final stage,” it added.

