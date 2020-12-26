You are here

  • Home
  • Under pressure Premier League managers hope for festive cheer

Under pressure Premier League managers hope for festive cheer

Under pressure Premier League managers hope for festive cheer
West Ham's manager David Moyes, right, looks at the match officials following the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham at Stamford Bridge, London, on Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Catherine Ivill,Pool)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9phsf

Updated 26 December 2020
AFP

Under pressure Premier League managers hope for festive cheer

Under pressure Premier League managers hope for festive cheer
  • Arsenal set for tough home clash with highflying London rivals Chelsea
Updated 26 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Slaven Bilic’s sacking by West Brom last week made him the earliest managerial departure in a Premier League season for six years after it took 18 games for Cardiff City to dismiss Neil Warnock in 2014.

The next sacking may not be long in coming with several bosses having serious question marks over their futures.

The report looks at three bosses who could do with some Christmas cheer.

Mikel Arteta’s FA Cup success last season and then victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield suggested the turbulent period for Arsenal under his predecessor Unai Emery had been laid to rest.

However, heading into a tough home clash with highflying London rivals Chelsea on Saturday the bright new dawn has clouded over and the former Gunners captain’s future after just over a year in charge is in doubt.

The 38-year-old Spaniard has overseen their worst start since the 1974/75 season — they have scored just 12 goals to boot — and lie just four points above the relegation zone.

It says a lot about the gloom surrounding the club the board have inserted clauses in the players contracts of a cut in pay should they be relegated for the first time since 1912/13 when they were known as Woolwich Arsenal.

Areta will hope the board keep the faith and listened to the sterling defense his former boss at Manchester City Pep Guardiola mounted after the Gunners lost 4-1 to them in the League Cup on Tuesday.

“It’s just a question of time and he will do well. Football changes in one week so quick,” said Guardiola.

Steve Bruce knows all about the ups and downs of football management especially after Newcastle’s disappointing League Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of second-tier Brentford.

The Magpies look reasonably comfortable in 12th place in the table.

However, with a trip to Manchester City on Saturday and then welcoming champions Liverpool a few days later the eight points separating them from the relegation zone could be whittled away such is the volatility of this campaign.

Bruce, 59, is believed to enjoy the support of Magpies owner Mike Ashley but there are growing rumblings of discontent from the fans who aside from seeing a chance of a trophy disappear are far from happy with the unimaginative style of play.

Bruce has not been helped by losing two influential players captain Jamaal Lascelles and French star Allan Saint-Maximin who are both suffering the after-effects of Covid-19.

Bruce said after the Brentford defeat he had not lost the dressing room, though, it was hardly the most convincing of responses.

“Are the players playing for me? I think they are,” he said.

“Maybe they’re not playing well enough, but it’s not without effort and determination.”

Bilic might well scratching his head at being the first manager sacked when he compares notes with Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.

The Blades’ board have shown admirable gratitude and restraint in retaining faith with the 53-year-old Englishman despite garnering just two points this season — the worst start in Premier League history.

Wilder is living off the currency he gained through guiding Sheffield United to the Premier League and then ninth spot last term.

Wilder has a tough test at home to Everton on Saturday but the board’s patience may snap if he fails to secure points at Burnley on Tuesday.

A 3-2 loss to Manchester United and then a draw with struggling Brighton has given hope to Wilder.

“If we don’t show that right attitude, we’re toast — we understand that, so it won’t happen,” he said.

“At least there’s a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel after the last two games.”

Topics: English Premiere League West Brom

Related

Aubameyang urges young Arsenal players to ‘be patient’
Sport
Aubameyang urges young Arsenal players to ‘be patient’
English Premier League clubs debate radical reform plan
Sport
English Premier League clubs debate radical reform plan

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says coach Klopp

Updated 26 December 2020
AFP

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says coach Klopp

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says coach Klopp
  • Klopp was referring to speculations that Salah he was upset he had not been given the captain’s armband
Updated 26 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp moved to dismiss speculation over Egypt forward Mohamed Salah’s future saying that he is happy at the Premier League champions.

The 28-year-old gave an interview in Spain last week in which he said Barcelona and Real Madrid were top clubs and “who knows what will happen in the future.”

This led to speculation over whether he was seeking a new longer-term contract beyond 2023 or he was upset Trent Alexander-Arnold had been given the captain’s armband for the Champions League group match with Midtjylland.

“We do not speak about deals — well, not with you (the media). Why should we start now?” said Klopp at his press conference ahead of Sunday’s game with struggling West Brom.

“Mo is in a good mood, always a good moment. He is in really good shape and that is the most important thing for me.

“We did not have pictures (from the training ground) this morning but if we did you would have seen him laughing, he enjoyed the session. “All the rest is nice for all of you to write about but internally, no, nothing really.”

If Salah is unsettled it has not been reflected by his performances on the pitch this season.

He has scored 13 goals in as many league games, missing just one because of COVID-19 isolation.

It is his best start to a Premier League term, even better than his debut campaign when he went on to score 32 in 38 appearances having registered 12 goals at the same 14-match stage.

He came off the bench last Saturday to score a brace in the 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

“I think there are all these things to talk about: He didn’t start the last game, all the things I heard after about what could be the reason and then he came on and scored two,” said Klopp.

“I think in his first season he didn’t start against Stoke, came on and scored two. He obviously doesn’t need a long time.”

Klopp said he hoped his players would build on their lead over their rivals — they presently have a four point advantage over Leicester.

The Reds have a hectic schedule over the festive period with a home game with Newcastle next Wednesday and Southampton the following Monday.

“All the boys were in a good moment, that is why we have the points we have so far,” he said.

“Now it is much more important we really keep going. Everyone knows the toughest point of the season is now ahead of us.”

“The Christmas period is always tough so we have to make sure we get through this with the right results.”

Topics: Mo Salah Liverpool fc Jurgen Klopp

Related

Klopp sympathetic over ‘social pressure’ on Salah
Sport
Klopp sympathetic over ‘social pressure’ on Salah
Mohamed Salah sets the Premier standard for Arab stars
Sport
Mohamed Salah sets the Premier standard for Arab stars

Latest updates

Annahar’s Nayla Tueini: Media Personality of the Year
Annahar’s Nayla Tueini: Media Personality of the Year
Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade
Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade
China will conduct talks on EU pact ‘at its own pace’
China will conduct talks on EU pact ‘at its own pace’
Japan unveils green growth plan
Japan unveils green growth plan
EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain
EU nations assess Brexit deal with Britain

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.