What We Are Reading Today: Uncanny Valley

What We Are Reading Today: Uncanny Valley
Author: Anna Wiener

Unsparing and incisive, Uncanny Valley is a cautionary tale, and a revelatory interrogation of a world reckoning with consequences its unwitting designers are only beginning to understand.
In her debut memoir, Anna Wiener recounts how, at age 25, she abandoned her drab job at a New York literary agency for a high-paying customer support role at a Silicon Valley startup.
“At its heart, it is a feminist coming of age tale and instead of telling the sugar-coated version of events she courageously tells it exactly how it was. She calls for more women to be employed in these type of corporations to at least try to give some semblance of equality,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Uncanny Valley highlights “the big money, big deals, contracts of big business, the big talent and big egos of the male staff that dominated the Silicon Valley tech industry,” said the review.
It said the memoir “is unsurprising in its content, but interesting in the chance to think about the workplace culture at startups and other tech companies.”

Books

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

