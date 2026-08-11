Car bomb kills eastern Libyan military intelligence chief, sources say

BENGHAZI: The head of military intelligence for eastern Libya’s Libyan National Army ​was killed on Monday when an explosive device detonated in his car outside his home in the Hawari area of Benghazi, two security sources told Reuters.

Brig. Fowzi Mansouri ‌was killed ‌in the ​evening ‌blast, the ⁠sources ​said, speaking ⁠on condition of anonymity. They did not say who was responsible for the attack or provide further details on the device.

The killing ⁠highlights continuing security challenges ‌in Libya, where ‌rival administrations and ​armed groups ‌have retained influence despite a 2020 ‌ceasefire that halted major warfare. Libya split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions after ‌a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime autocrat Muammar Qaddafi.

The ⁠Libyan ⁠National Army, led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, controls much of eastern and southern Libya. It is aligned with authorities based in Benghazi, while the internationally recognized Government of National Unity is based in the capital Tripoli ​and controls ​much of the west.