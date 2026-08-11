Gulf shipping traffic via Strait of Hormuz falls to six vessels

NEW DELHI: Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to six on Monday, compared with a 10-day average of about 11 vessels, shipping data showed, amid fading hopes of a peace deal between the US and Iran.

Four commodity vessels, including two empty oil product tankers, entered the waterway, data ‌from Kpler showed ‌on Tuesday as of 0420 ‌GMT. ⁠Two vessels — a ⁠small tanker laden with liquefied petroleum gas and another carrying residual fuels — exited the Strait, the data showed. In pre-war days, about 130 to 140 ships typically transited the strait.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States controls the ‌Strait ‌of Hormuz and ‌had ⁠swept the strategic ⁠oil waterway for Iranian mines.

On Monday, 25 ⁠vessels transited the Bab El-Mandeb ‌strait on the ‌Red Sea, broadly unchanged when compared with ‌the 10-day average of nearly 24 ships, ‌Kpler data showed. US President Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran’s conditions for a peace deal by laying out his ‌own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, ⁠attacks ⁠and protests.

The proposal was a response to Tehran’s demands for compensation and an end to sanctions. The Iranian demands were largely in line with the terms of a preliminary peace deal signed in June, which has since broken down.

Since the war began in February, Trump has repeatedly swung between threats of escalation and assertions that a peace deal is close.