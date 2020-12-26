France confirms case of new coronavirus variant

You are here

A second partial lockdown sharply curbed France’s infections, but they have been again on the rise over the past two weeks. (AFP)
AP

  • A French man living in England tested positive for the new variant on his arrival in France on December 19
PARIS: French health authorities have confirmed the country’s first case of the virus variant that prompted strict new lockdown measures in Britain and global travel restrictions.
A French man living in England arrived in France on Dec. 19 and tested positive for the new variant Friday, the French public health agency said in a statement. He had no symptoms and was isolating in his home in the central city of Tours.
Authorities were tracing the person’s contacts and laboratories were analyzing tests from several other people who may have the new variant, the statement said.
Some other European countries have also reported cases of the new variant, which British authorities said appears more contagious and was spreading fast. The British announcement Dec. 19 prompted countries around the world to suspend flights from the UK, and France banned all passengers and cargo from Britain for two days, causing massive traffic problems around the British port of Dover.
France reopened the border but now requires anyone entering from Britain to have a test showing they do not have the new variant.
A second partial lockdown sharply curbed France’s infections, but they have been again on the rise over the past two weeks. France has among the world’s highest virus death tolls.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Sydney residents discouraged from Boxing Day shopping, some suburbs to re-enter lockdown

  • New South Wales recorded nine new coronavirus cases, eight of them directly linked to the northern beaches outbreak
MELBOURNE: Sydney residents were urged not to head to the shops for Boxing Day bargains, while those in some northern beach suburbs prepared to re-enter a strict lockdown for three days from Sunday as the city seeks to stamp out a coronavirus outbreak.
The state of New South Wales recorded nine new coronavirus cases, eight of them directly linked to the northern beaches outbreak, which now stands at 116 confirmed cases. Lockdown measures for some suburbs were first imposed on Dec. 19 but were eased slightly for the Christmas break.
“Our strategy is to make sure we nip this in the bud as soon as we can,” the state’s premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said at a televised news conference.
“And in the next few days we will let the community know what New Year’s Eve will look like and what January looks like for the northern beaches and the rest of Sydney.”
She encouraged Sydneysiders to switch to online purchases for Boxing Day shopping.
Australia’s National Retail Association this week forecast a record A$2.75 billion ($2.1 billion) Boxing Day splurge, up 5 percent from last year. Online shopping is expected to jump 42 percent to A$930 million.
Victoria, which on Saturday saw its 57th-consecutive day of no new coronavirus infections and no related deaths, is expected to account for about a quarter of the forecast spending.
Residents in Victoria’s capital Melbourne, which endured a 111-day harsh lockdown earlier this year, have been embracing increasing freedom of movement.
On Saturday, a 30,000-strong crowd flocked for the first time in nearly 300 days to the city’s cricket grounds for the sport’s Boxing Day Test, although attendance was capped at a third of normal levels.

Topics: sydney Australia Coronavirus

