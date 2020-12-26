You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged the nation to stay home and avoid social mixing. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ctsvr

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday
  • Spread of the virus in Tokyo contrasts with another hotspot, the northern island of Hokkaido, where case numbers have fallen
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily high of 949 cases on Saturday as Japan heads into the New Year holiday, which normally sees people stream from the capital into the provinces.
Serious cases were unchanged from a day earlier at 81.
Local media reported subdued scenes at Tokyo transport hubs a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as daily cases continue to climb, urged the nation to stay home and avoid social mixing.
With New Year celebrations centered around family gatherings and mass visits to temples and shrines, experts have warned moderation will be essential to prevent infection rates from rising further amid concerns of pandemic fatigue.
Suga’s initial political honeymoon after taking his post in September has ended, with his popularity sliding after criticism he was slow to react to rising infections in Tokyo and for attending a group steak dinner in defiance of his own calls for restraint.
The spread of the virus in Tokyo contrasts with another hotspot, the northern island of Hokkaido, where case numbers have fallen from a November peak.

Topics: Tokyo Japan Coronavirus

Related

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time
World
Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time
Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade
Business & Economy
Tokyo consumer prices post steepest drop in decade

India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election

Updated 30 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election

India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election
  • The new detentions, including separatist leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, were for preventive custody
Updated 30 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: India’s government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir’s regional political parties won a local election, leaders and a police official said on Saturday.
The District Council election, concluded early this week, was the first such exercise since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last year revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority, Indian-controlled region. New Delhi then cracked down on the opposition and rounded up hundreds of people to preempt protests and violence.
The new detentions, including separatist leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, were for preventive custody, said a senior police official, who asked not to be identified in line with official policy.
India and Pakistan have claimed all of the Kashmir region since the partition of British-ruled India into Muslim Pakistan and Hindu-majority India in 1947. Two of the three wars they have fought have been over the Himalayan region.
The detentions undermine the verdict of the people, said Imran Nabi Dar, spokesman for the National Conference, a regional party and a key member of the alliance.
The alliance’s victory shows that Kashmiris have not accepted Modi’s decision to end Kashmir’s special status, said Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister and head of the National Conference.
After their release from lengthy detention, Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, announced the alliance in October to seek a peaceful restoration of Kashmir’s autonomy.

Topics: India Kashmir

Related

Special Kashmir’s indigenous people fear India land grab
World
Kashmir’s indigenous people fear India land grab

Latest updates

Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday
Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday
India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election
India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election
South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases
Golf legend Greg Norman in hospital with coronavirus after father-son tourney
Golf legend Greg Norman in hospital with coronavirus after father-son tourney
France confirms case of new coronavirus variant
France confirms case of new coronavirus variant

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.