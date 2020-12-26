You are here

Philippines eyes more COVID-19 curbs to halt new variants

Philippines eyes more COVID-19 curbs to halt new variants
A policeman wearing a face mask and shield as a preventive measure against COVID-19, carries a rifle while standing guard at a check point in an almost empty road on the eve of Christmas, in Manila on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
Philippines eyes more COVID-19 curbs to halt new variants

Philippines eyes more COVID-19 curbs to halt new variants
  • Duterte ordered a 14-day quarantine for passengers that came from or transited in the UK
  • Duterte pledged free vaccines for the country's 108 million population, with shipments and inoculation to start in May
MANILA: The Philippines approved measures on Saturday to slow the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus variants, as President Rodrigo Duterte warned of a second lockdown should cases spike before the country gets its first vaccines in May.
Countries around the world have in recent days closed their borders to flights from Britain and South Africa, where more infectious variants have been detected.
Duterte extended an existing a ban on flights from Britain by two weeks to mid-January, and said the Philippines would impose travel curbs on countries with local community transmission of the UK variant.
With more than 469,000 infections and 9,067 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.
Neither the UK nor the South African variant have been detected there yet, however.
In an emergency meeting with health experts and government officials, Duterte also ordered a 14-day quarantine for passengers who have come from or transited through Britain, and from countries where the more infectious COVID-19 variant first identified there was detected, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Japan.
Duterte pledged free vaccines for the country's 108 million population, with shipments and inoculation to start in May.
"If (in the meantime) severity in numbers would demand that we take corrective measures immediately, then we should just have to go back to lockdown," he said.
In mid-March, the Philippines imposed one of the world's longest and toughest coronavirus lockdowns, which were gradually relaxed in June to allow a slow reopening of the economy.
The Philippines is in talks to acquire around 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including from Pfizer Inc, Moderna and Britain's AstraZeneca, as well as Johnson & Johnson, India's Novavax Inc, China's Sinovac and Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

Afghanistan bars local government spokesmen from speaking to media

Updated 18 min 23 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghanistan bars local government spokesmen from speaking to media

Afghanistan bars local government spokesmen from speaking to media
  • Move comes two months after dismissal of Takhar province spokesman who revealed to media that children were killed in government airstrike
  • Provincial spokesmen in many regions were the only official sources of information to media in Afghanistan
Updated 18 min 23 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government confirmed on Saturday that it had barred provincial government spokesmen from sharing information with the media, raising concerns among lawmakers and journalists that the move will be a major setback for press freedom in the country.

 

The decision comes two months after the dismissal of Takhar province Spokesman Jawad Jawhari, who revealed to the media that 12 children had been killed in a government airstrike, which the government had categorically denied. Jawhari’s account was later confirmed by Afghanistan’s Human Rights Commission.

“From now onward, governors will take the responsibility of providing efficient information to the media and the public, and spokesmen will continue their duties as public affairs officers on the basis of their working regulation,” Rahmatullah Andar, spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani’s National Security Adviser, told Arab News.

Dawa Khan Menapal, a spokesman for Ghani, explained the decision was made “because some spokesmen had talked about some issues that had no truth and were against the policy.”

He added that the role of provincial spokesmen will now be to pass on media’s questions to governors. District chiefs will also be barred from media interaction.

Najiba Ayoubi, who runs a famous radio station in Kabul, described the government’s decision as a “systematic move to suffocate voices and deprive people of information.”

“For years, the government enticed us with slogans of freedom of media and expression and now openly and brazenly impose restrictions,” she told Arab News.

Freedom of the press has been touted by Afghan leaders and international donors as the country’s “major achievement” since the ousting of the Taliban in a US-led invasion in late 2001.

But in recent years, journalists have been increasingly frustrated over limited access to senior government and military officials across the country over issues such as corruption and civilian casualties of operations by both Afghan and US-led troops.

Provincial spokesmen in many regions were the only official sources of information to the media in Afghanistan, which has become one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists. At least four journalists have been killed in the country in the past two months alone.

Nasir Ahmad Noor, head of local media watchdog NAI, said the ban will lead to the “spread of rumors and sometimes false information.” 

“When you do not have access to spokesmen and it is highly difficult to get to the governors, then you have to rely on accounts from unnamed sources,” he said.

Hamidullah Tokhi, a lawmaker from the southern Zabul province, told Arab News that the parliament will debate the decision on Monday. With the ban, he said, Afghanistan is moving toward “dictatorship and totalitarianism, as the government wants to hide information and truth from the public.”

Topics: corornavirus

