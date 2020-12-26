You are here

Series of explosions target police in Kabul; at least 4 dead

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Saturday morning. (AP)
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Saturday morning. (AP)
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Saturday morning. (AP)
  • The deaths were caused by a sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle detonated in western Kabul
  • Two other police officers were wounded when a bomb attached to their car exploded earlier Saturday in southern Kabul
KABUL: A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Saturday morning, killing at least four people including two police officers, officials said.
The deaths were caused by a sticky bomb attached to a police vehicle detonated in western Kabul, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said. The explosion wounded two civilians.
Two other police officers were wounded when a bomb attached to their car exploded earlier Saturday in southern Kabul, Faramarz said.
Maooma Jafari, deputy spokeswoman for the health ministry, said that four corpses and four wounded people were taken to hospital following the two explosions.
A third sticky bomb detonated in eastern Kabul but caused no casualties, he said.
There were reports of at least two other blasts elsewhere in the city but police had no immediate details.
In a separate report form northern Balkh province, a senior army officer was killed when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb, said Arif Iqbali, a Sholgara district police chief.
Iqbali said that Mohammad Tareq, the garrison commander of the army brigade in Balkh was the apparent target who was killed in the attack.
The latest attacks came as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators held talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.
No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kabul. The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.
The talks in Doha have been suspended until early January and there is speculation they could be further delayed.
At the same time, Taliban militants have waged bitter battles against Daesh fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces and keeping their promise not to attack US and NATO troops.
Daesh has also claimed responsibility for last week’s rocket attacks targeting the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul explosions

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws

Indian farmers agree to meet government over contentious farm laws

  • Worried over farmers’ sit-ins, Modi’s government invited protest leaders to further talks
  • Farmers’ unions still insist they want the laws repealed
NEW DELHI: Leaders of Indian farmers’ unions have agreed to meet ministers on Tuesday, possibly paving the way for a seventh round of talks with the government which has so far failed to mollify growers who say three new agricultural laws threaten their livelihoods.
Worried over farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi, the government of Prime Minister Narendra had on Thursday invited protest leaders to further talks.
Farmers’ unions still insist they want the laws repealed, a coalition of unions called Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Saturday in a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.
The government says the laws, which came into force in September, will unshackle farmers from having to sell their produce only at regulated wholesale markets. It argues farmers will gain if large traders, retailers and food processors can buy directly from producers, bypassing antiquated wholesale markets.
But tens of thousands of farmers have camped out on national highways demanding the government withdraw the laws that they fear will eventually dismantle regulated markets and stop the government buying rice and wheat at guaranteed prices.
Farmers’ leaders would also in Tuesday’s meeting oppose plans to impose stiff penalties for the burning of crop stubble, a major source of air pollution, according to the farmers’ letter seen by Reuters.
Modi has dismissed the farmers’ protests as motivated by his political opponents, while the main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the prime minister of introducing the laws to help a few business people.

Topics: India Farmers laws

