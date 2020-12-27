10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba) are working to obtain the relevant regulatory approvals to complete the merger.

2) Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. said its olefins plant will shut down for 36 days, starting March 11, 2021, for regular scheduled maintenance.

3) Yanbu National Petrochemical Co.’s (Yansab) board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent cash dividend for H2 2020, at SR1.25 ($0.33) per share, amounting to SR703.13 million.

4) Mouwasat Medical Services Co. said construction is continuing on the expansion of Mouwasat Hospital in Dammam, and the new Mouwasat Hospital in Madinah.

5) Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co.'s board of directors approved on Dec. 23, 2020, a SR70 million project to establish a factory to produce French fries.

6) Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co.’s board of directors recommended a 2.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020, at SR0.25 per share.

7) SEDCO Capital announced the distribution of 1.25 percent cash dividend to SEDCO Capital REIT Fund unit holders for the period starting Oct. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.

8) Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. said it started technical studies to make the optimum use of the agriculture land grant.

9) Leejam Sports Co. (Fitness Time) opened Men Xpress Fitness Center in Madinah on Dec. 24, 2020.

10) Middle East Specialized Cables Co. (MESC) received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) requiring it to amend Zakat declarations submitted from 2014 to 2018.

