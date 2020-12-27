You are here

  • Home
  • Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery

Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery

Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery
“Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands” is by Sonia Nimr. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kdzw

Updated 9 sec ago
Manal Shakir 

Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery

Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery
Updated 9 sec ago
Manal Shakir 

CHICAGO: From the foothills of a mountain in Palestine to the shores of Tangier comes a story about an explorer named Qamar whose life is dedicated to discovery in Sonia Nimr’s “Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands.” In this extraordinary tale, translated by Marcia Lynx Qualey, Qamar follows her desire to see the world, much like the greatest explorer in the Muslim world, Ibn Battuta. Qamar discovers that life’s paths are winding and arduous but it is from those paths, if she can survive them, that the greatest lessons are learned.

A story that begins in a glass jar in Tangier finds its roots in Palestine where twin girls, Shams and Qamar, are born. Their lives begin as strangely as their futures take shape, in a village that has been cursed, no less, by the girls’ father. Surrounded by the books that their mother has inherited as the daughter of a bookshop owner, Qamar and Shams have no friends to play with but the pages in their library. Through the books, they live adventures, but none that can prepare Qamar for the life she is about to have.

To escape the bleak accursed life and the heavy patriarchy that clouds the village, Qamar decides on adventure as she heads for Jerusalem, then Gaza, and from there to Egypt. From highway robbers to princesses in grand palaces to pirates that sail over the seas, Qamar’s life takes many twists and turns in this four-part adventure. Nimr’s novel is fast-paced and exhilarating as Qamar’s stories, much like Shahrazad’s, keep her alive and ready for each day to come.

Sending out Qamar with one single book in her hand, a book she loses and finds multiple times throughout her journey, Nimr’s contemporary folklore ignites a sense of history and exploration in its readers.

With joy and tragedy, and the outcomes that are in turn expected and surprising, at the heart of Nimr’s story is the journey that Qamar must take to make her the woman she is meant to be.

Topics: Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands Sonia Nimr

Paris Hilton dons Arab labels for the holidays

Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

Paris Hilton dons Arab labels for the holidays

Paris Hilton dons Arab labels for the holidays
Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: It seems like former reality star Paris Hilton can’t get enough of Arab designers. 

The 39-year-old singer and actress championed a gown by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi in an animated winter wonderland Instagram post that she shared on Sunday with her 13.8 million followers. 

The hotel heiress chose a form-fitting silver bodysuit, that sparkled from head-to-toe, just like most of the designer’s ensembles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

In October, Hilton, who is also a model and a DJ, dazzled in another Al-Jasmi creation in her music video, “I Blame You.”

She dedicated the song to her partner, the author and entrepreneur Carter Reum, who appears in clips in the video. The star has known Reum for 15 years, but they have only been dating since November 2019.

Al-Jasmi was not the only Arab label that Hilton championed this week, however.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The TV personality shared a video over the weekend modeling dresses from her “favorite” Dubai-based, Omani couture label Atelier Zuhra.

“Even though we can’t celebrate the holidays like usual, I still wanted to have some fashion fun and try on some of my holiday looks from all my favorite designers,” she wrote to her fans before wishing them a happy holiday.

Hilton wore a hot red dress that perfectly fits the holiday season. The creation featured a heart-shaped neckline, with sequins covering the top half of the number. The floor-length skirt had feather details and a thigh-high slit.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

The model celebrated the festive weekend in Michigan with her family.

Meanwhile, Al-Jasmi and Atelier Zuhra have dressed some of the brightest stars in the entertainment and fashion industries. 

Al-Jasmi’s signature glittering looks have been worn by celebrities including US singers Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland, and media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian.

And if those stars aren’t enough to prove Al-Jasmi is a force to be reckoned with, he has also dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

Atelier Zuhra, founded by Omani-born Mousa Al-Awfi in 2015, has garnered a loyal following of famous fans, including Eva Longoria, Ellie Goulding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more. 

Topics: Paris Hilton Atelier Zuhra Yousef Al-Jasmi

Latest updates

Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery
Author Sonia Nimr’s ‘Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands’ explores a life of discovery
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 'winning formula': Chief executive
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 'winning formula': Chief executive
Dubai ruler approves $15.5bn budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen
Dubai ruler approves $15.5bn budget for 2021 as economic recovery seen
Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29
Oman to reopen land, air and sea ports as of Tuesday Dec 29
Iraq grants emergency approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Iraq grants emergency approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.