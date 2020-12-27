Sunday trading: Abo Moati is the top gainer

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) gained 0.4 percent, or 38 points, to close at 8,741 points on Sunday.

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 131:52.

Blue chip SABIC rose 0.8 percent to SR102, while oil giant Saudi Aramco edged up 0.1 percent to SR35.05.

Aseer gained 0.7 percent to SR16.70 after the company said the court order, issued on Nov. 8, 2020, in its favor against the seller of the land located in north of Riyadh became final and enforceable.

Ayyan climbed 1.3 percent to SR17.34. The firm appointed Aljazira Capital as a financial advisor for acquiring stakes held by non-controlling shareholders in its 69.9 percent-owned subsidiary Al Ahsa Medical Services Co.

Abo Moati was the top gainer, rising 7.6 percent to SR55.20.

On the other hand, Naseej was the top decliner, slipping 4.3 percent to SR106.80.

