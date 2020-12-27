You are here

Sunday trading: Abo Moati is the top gainer

A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)
A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)
Updated 27 December 2020
Argaam

Sunday trading: Abo Moati is the top gainer

A Saudi trader wears a mask as he monitors stock information at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File)
  TASI rises 0.4% to 8,741 points, turnover at $2.61bn
Updated 27 December 2020
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) gained 0.4 percent, or 38 points, to close at 8,741 points on Sunday.

Total turnover reached SR9.8 billion ($2.61 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 131:52.

Blue chip SABIC rose 0.8 percent to SR102, while oil giant Saudi Aramco edged up 0.1 percent to SR35.05.

Aseer gained 0.7 percent to SR16.70 after the company said the court order, issued on Nov. 8, 2020, in its favor against the seller of the land located in north of Riyadh became final and enforceable.

Ayyan climbed 1.3 percent to SR17.34. The firm appointed Aljazira Capital as a financial advisor for acquiring stakes held by non-controlling shareholders in its 69.9 percent-owned subsidiary Al Ahsa Medical Services Co.

Abo Moati was the top gainer, rising 7.6 percent to SR55.20.

On the other hand, Naseej was the top decliner, slipping 4.3 percent to SR106.80.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy

$62m apartment tops real estate deals in Dubai

The top three transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market were an apartment sold for AED230 million in Marsa Dubai area in Dubai Marina. Another unit worth AED105 million was sold in Business Bay and an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, took the third spot with a price tag of AED94 million. (WAM/File Photo)
Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

$62m apartment tops real estate deals in Dubai

The top three transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market were an apartment sold for AED230 million in Marsa Dubai area in Dubai Marina. Another unit worth AED105 million was sold in Business Bay and an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, took the third spot with a price tag of AED94 million. (WAM/File Photo)
  $1.25 billion worth of transactions took place in the week ending Dec. 24
Updated 27 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: A total of AED4.6 billion ($1.25 billion) worth of real estate transactions took place in Dubai in the week ending Dec. 24, according to the latest figures from the emirate’s Department of Land and Property.

A report issued by WAM, the UAE news agency, showed that the transactions included the sale of an apartment in the Marsa Dubai area valued at AED 230 million and the sale of two AED60 million plots of land on the famed Palm Jumeirah.

The official figures showed that a total of 92 plots of land and 808 apartments and villas were sold during the week.

Looking at the top transfers for apartments and villas on the resale market, after the Marsa Dubai apartment came a unit worth AED105 million in Business Bay, followed in third place by an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, with a price tag of AED94 million.

Topics: business economy Dubai UAE real estate

