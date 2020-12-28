Israel enters third nationwide lockdown

You are here

A man sweeps a street, as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing COVID-19 infections in Tel Aviv on Sunday. (Reuters)
  • Israel’s National Council for the Child (NCC) criticized the decision to close grades five through 10
JERUSALEM: Israel was set on Sunday to begin its third coronavirus lockdown, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced optimism that a “world record” vaccination drive will restore a degree of normality within weeks.
After a sharp rebound in detected infections, Netanyahu’s government announced three days ago that it would re-impose the strict measures that had previously helped limit transmission.
From 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Sunday, most people will be forced to stay within 1,000 meters of their home.
There are a range of exceptions, including seeking medical care, attending legal proceedings or exercising.
A key difference in Israel’s third lockdown compared to previous versions relates to schools, with more students able to attend classes.
Instead of near total closures, Israel is keeping schools open for children under six, as well as grades one to four and teenagers finishing secondary school in grades 11 and 12.
Israel’s National Council for the Child (NCC) criticized the decision to close grades five through 10.
“The decision to ignore this age bracket means the abandonment of hundreds of thousands of children, only because in theory they can be left at home alone while (their parents) go to work,” NCC head Vered Windman was quoted as saying by the Ma’ariv newspaper.
“But this is precisely the age group that is at a higher risk of developing emotional difficulties, fears and isolation.”
Speaking late on Saturday following Shabbat, Netanyahu said Israel was hoping to vaccinate a quarter of its population, or roughly 2.25 million people, against coronavirus within a month.

He said he had spoken with the heads of the companies making vaccines who had voiced confidence that the requisite number of doses could be provided.
Israel’s vaccination targets are of “such a magnitude (they amount to) a world record” pace, the prime minister said.
Netanyahu was the first Israeli to receive a COVID-19 jab on Dec. 19, ahead of the launch last week of a nationwide inoculation program.
The premier has political incentives to push an accelerated vaccination campaign.
The fraught coalition government that he formed in May with his former election rival and current defense minister, Benny Gantz, collapsed last week, triggering elections in March — Israel’s fourth vote in two years.
Netanyahu’s election campaign could be hindered by the start of a more intensified phase of his long-awaited corruption trial and the departure of his staunch ally US President Donald Trump from the White House.
Political analysts have said that Netanyahu is hoping a rapid vaccination drive will put Israel’s pandemic-wracked economy on a path to recovery before election day.

Hezbollah doubled its precision-guided missiles in a year, says Nasrallah

  • Nasrallah says his group can now strike anywhere in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories
  • He vowed to avenge Israel’s killing of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria earlier this year
BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said Sunday his group now has twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago, saying Israel’s efforts to prevent it from acquiring them has failed.
Hassan Nasrallah, in an end-of-year interview with the Beirut-based Arabic Al-Mayadeen TV, said his group has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories.
Nasrallah said that when Israel threatened through a US official to target a Hezbollah facility in the eastern Bekaa region, his group warned it would retaliate to any such attack.
Israel has in recent months expressed concern that Hezbollah is trying to establish production facilities to make precision guided missiles.
During the four-hour interview, Nasrallah said there are many matters related to his group that Israel has no knowledge of because those are kept in a “very tight circle.”
Nasrallah also said that the last few weeks of the administration of US President Donald Trump are critical and must be treated with care. He called Trump “angry” and “crazy.”
Hezbollah is one of Iran’s main allies in the region and is a sworn enemy of Israel, with which it has had a series of confrontations, lastly in 2006.
Nasrallah repeated vows that Iran and its allies will avenge the US killing of the commander of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassim Soleimani, in a drone attack a year ago in Iraq.
“That revenge is coming no matter how long it takes,” he told Al-Mayadeen TV, sitting with a picture of Soleimani to his left.
Nasrallah also vowed to avenge Israel’s killing of a Hezbollah fighter in Syria earlier this year.
Addressing the incoming US administration of President Joe Biden, Nasrallah said Iran would not negotiate with the US on behalf of its allies or discuss conflicts in the region. He said Tehran would talk with Washington only about the Iranian nuclear deal.

