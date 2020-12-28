You are here

Turkey stokes fears of new Libya war

Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, center, greet Libyan commanders in Tripoli, Libya, on Dec, 26, 2020 on his arrival to meet with allies in Libya's Government of National Accord.(Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool)
Arab News

  • Haftar forces are ‘legitimate target,’ minister warns
Arab News

JEDDAH: Fears of a new military confrontation in Libya grew on Monday after Turkey issued a direct threat to the forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey is the main backer of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) is fighting to oust, backed by Russia, the UAE, and Egypt.

On a surprise visit to Turkish troops in Tripoli on Sunday, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar warned: “This war criminal, thug Haftar and his backers should know that in the event of any attempt to attack Turkish forces, the killer Haftar’s forces will be viewed as legitimate targets everywhere.”

The visit came two days after Haftar urged his fighters to drive Turkish forces out of Libya. There would be “no peace in the presence of a colonizer on our land,” he said.

Akar is expected to launch military cooperation projects between Tripoli and Ankara. Last week, the Turkish parliament adopted a motion extending the deployment of forces in Libya by 18 months.

“The latest statement is a general vague threat following an initial threat from Haftar to Turkish forces,” Oded Berkowitz, a security analyst, told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

  • Last week, the Turkish parliament adopted a motion extending the deployment of forces in Libya by 18 months.
  • Turkey is the main backer of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
  • Ankara sent military advisers, advanced drones, and thousands of Syrian mercenaries to the GNA.

“It is verbal saber-rattling … that is a little bit more aggressive than usual, as often these do not include any direct threats to the LNA.”

Kyle Orton, a UK-based researcher on Middle East policies, said there was little reason to doubt that Haftar intended to try again to take control of all of Libya. “But it seems unlikely that effort will occur in the immediate term given the setbacks inflicted earlier this year by Turkey,” he told Arab News.

Following a cease-fire agreement signed in October, the GNA and LNA are expected to conduct a UN-sponsored political dialogue, setting the stage for elections
next year to end Libya’s long-running conflict.

Turkey sent military advisers, advanced drones, and thousands of Syrian mercenaries to the GNA, and established a large military base in Al-Watiya region on Libya’s border with Tunisia.

The base has long been criticized for its potential to provide military backup for Turkey’s controversial oil and gas drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar Turkish aggression Turkish hegemony

Israel enters third nationwide lockdown

A man sweeps a street, as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing COVID-19 infections in Tel Aviv on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 28 December 2020
AFP

  • Israel’s National Council for the Child (NCC) criticized the decision to close grades five through 10
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel was set on Sunday to begin its third coronavirus lockdown, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced optimism that a “world record” vaccination drive will restore a degree of normality within weeks.
After a sharp rebound in detected infections, Netanyahu’s government announced three days ago that it would re-impose the strict measures that had previously helped limit transmission.
From 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Sunday, most people will be forced to stay within 1,000 meters of their home.
There are a range of exceptions, including seeking medical care, attending legal proceedings or exercising.
A key difference in Israel’s third lockdown compared to previous versions relates to schools, with more students able to attend classes.
Instead of near total closures, Israel is keeping schools open for children under six, as well as grades one to four and teenagers finishing secondary school in grades 11 and 12.
Israel’s National Council for the Child (NCC) criticized the decision to close grades five through 10.
“The decision to ignore this age bracket means the abandonment of hundreds of thousands of children, only because in theory they can be left at home alone while (their parents) go to work,” NCC head Vered Windman was quoted as saying by the Ma’ariv newspaper.
“But this is precisely the age group that is at a higher risk of developing emotional difficulties, fears and isolation.”
Speaking late on Saturday following Shabbat, Netanyahu said Israel was hoping to vaccinate a quarter of its population, or roughly 2.25 million people, against coronavirus within a month.

NUMBER

2.25m People are likely to get coronavirus vaccination within a month.

He said he had spoken with the heads of the companies making vaccines who had voiced confidence that the requisite number of doses could be provided.
Israel’s vaccination targets are of “such a magnitude (they amount to) a world record” pace, the prime minister said.
Netanyahu was the first Israeli to receive a COVID-19 jab on Dec. 19, ahead of the launch last week of a nationwide inoculation program.
The premier has political incentives to push an accelerated vaccination campaign.
The fraught coalition government that he formed in May with his former election rival and current defense minister, Benny Gantz, collapsed last week, triggering elections in March — Israel’s fourth vote in two years.
Netanyahu’s election campaign could be hindered by the start of a more intensified phase of his long-awaited corruption trial and the departure of his staunch ally US President Donald Trump from the White House.
Political analysts have said that Netanyahu is hoping a rapid vaccination drive will put Israel’s pandemic-wracked economy on a path to recovery before election day.

Topics: Israel Palestine

