PIF unit makes Saudi Arabia’s largest ever private military industry deal

SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)
  • Purchase in line with country's reform plan goals
  • Currently around 85 percent of AEC’s employees are Saudi nationals, including 500 engineers
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) is buying a defense, energy, ICT, and security services company in the country’s largest ever military industries deal.

The purchase of the Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 following regulatory approvals.

SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies.

“AEC is considered the ‘crown jewel’ of Saudi Arabia’s military industries and a proud accomplishment for its citizens, and will bring about transformative change in the Kingdom’s defense sector,” SAMI chairman Ahmed Al-Khateeb was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.

He added that, with the collective efforts of SAMI and AEC, the acquisition would shape the future of the domestic defense ecosystem and have a long-lasting impact on the national economy in the coming years.

The deal is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan to localize over 50 percent of military equipment spending. Currently around 85 percent of AEC’s employees are Saudi nationals, including 500 engineers.




SAMI, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the deal on Monday during a ceremony attended by senior officials from the Defense Ministry, the General Authority for Military Industries and board members from both companies. (Supplied)

It also supports SAMI’s strategic plan to expand its business and enter the defense electronics sector.

AEC has been a core part of the Saudi government's bid to localize the Kingdom's military manufacturing sector.

“This achievement also supports PIF’s efforts through SAMI in localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships,” Al-Khateeb said.

AEC has had a record in the military industry since 1988. It has over 100 strategic partners and successfully completed more than 1,000 projects.

It has also witnessed a steady growth in sales. In 2019 its revenues reached SR2.32 billion ($620 million), compared to SR2.07 billion in 2018 and SR1.92 billion in 2017.

“SAMI’s acquisition of AEC stock will help us reach our goals and strategic plans for the next five years,” said AEC CEO Abdulaziz Al-Duailej.

SAMI has been leading Saudi Arabia’s efforts in developing self-sufficient defense capabilities through its portfolio of military products and services and across its business divisions: Aeronautics, land systems, weapons and missiles, defense electronics, and emerging technologies.

In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya TV on Monday, Al-Khateeb pointed out that Saudi Arabia is the third-largest military spending nation in the world, spending over $20 billion every year for the purchase, acquisition, maintenance and operation of defence systems.

“Since electronic industries occupy around 30 to 40 percent of the cost of any defence system or deal, this means the market is very large in the Kingdom and the world and this deal comes as a pivotal step to achieve SAMI's strategic goals in accordance with the Kingdom's vision,” he said.

Topics: business economy Military Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) falls 0.3% to 8,715 points
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday.

Total turnover reached SR8.5 billion ($2.27 billion), the lowest in two months. Advance-decline ratio stood at 61-126.

Banking major Al Rajhi shed 0.7 percent to SR74.20, while blue chip SABIC slipped 0.8 percent to SR101.20. Jabal Omar, Abo Moati, Dur and Yansab were down between 1 percent and 3 percent. 

Amiantit was the top decliner, falling 3.3 percent to SR23.60.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco closed 0.1 percent higher at SR35.10.

Saudi Electricity rose 0.6 percent to SR21.04, after shareholders approved the plan for the SR3.35 billion dividend owed to the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) since SEC’s inception until 2017.

Halwani Bros. surged 9.9 percent to SR88.90. The company’s board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent capital increase through bonus share and a 15 percent cash dividend for FY 2020.

NCLE closed limit up at SR50.60.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

