Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low

Saudi Arabia's benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday.
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 28 December 2020
Argaam

Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) falls 0.3% to 8,715 points
Updated 28 December 2020
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday.

Total turnover reached SR8.5 billion ($2.27 billion), the lowest in two months. Advance-decline ratio stood at 61-126.

Banking major Al Rajhi shed 0.7 percent to SR74.20, while blue chip SABIC slipped 0.8 percent to SR101.20. Jabal Omar, Abo Moati, Dur and Yansab were down between 1 percent and 3 percent. 

Amiantit was the top decliner, falling 3.3 percent to SR23.60.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco closed 0.1 percent higher at SR35.10.

Saudi Electricity rose 0.6 percent to SR21.04, after shareholders approved the plan for the SR3.35 billion dividend owed to the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) since SEC’s inception until 2017.

Halwani Bros. surged 9.9 percent to SR88.90. The company’s board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent capital increase through bonus share and a 15 percent cash dividend for FY 2020.

NCLE closed limit up at SR50.60.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Madinah municipality signs deal with United Othaim to establish hotel, market

Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 28 December 2020
Argaam

Madinah municipality signs deal with United Othaim to establish hotel, market

Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 28 December 2020
Argaam

MADINAH: Madinah Regional Municipality signed an investment contract with United Othaim Co. to set up and operate a hotel and a commercial market.

The project is located in the southwestern central region on King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Road, the municipality said on its official Twitter account.

The implementation period for the project is 20 months. The project will be managed by an international hotel firm, with the operating contract period of 25 years, it added.

Spread over an area of 1,100 square meters, the project will consist of 336 hotel rooms, 14 residential floors, and a four-storey commercial market. It will also include retail outlets, restaurants, and cafes.

The municipality aims to attract qualitative investments in the hospitality sector and improve the services quality provided to Madinah visitors.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah hotels

