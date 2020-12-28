Monday trading: Turnover hits 2-month low

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.3 percent, or 25 points, to close at 8,715 points on Monday.

Total turnover reached SR8.5 billion ($2.27 billion), the lowest in two months. Advance-decline ratio stood at 61-126.

Banking major Al Rajhi shed 0.7 percent to SR74.20, while blue chip SABIC slipped 0.8 percent to SR101.20. Jabal Omar, Abo Moati, Dur and Yansab were down between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Amiantit was the top decliner, falling 3.3 percent to SR23.60.

On the other hand, oil giant Saudi Aramco closed 0.1 percent higher at SR35.10.

Saudi Electricity rose 0.6 percent to SR21.04, after shareholders approved the plan for the SR3.35 billion dividend owed to the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) since SEC’s inception until 2017.

Halwani Bros. surged 9.9 percent to SR88.90. The company’s board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent capital increase through bonus share and a 15 percent cash dividend for FY 2020.

NCLE closed limit up at SR50.60.

