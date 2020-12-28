Dubai’s DP World chosen to operate terminal in Angola

You are here

  The Dubai company will now begin discussions with Angola's government to operate the Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda
DUBAI: Global port operator DP World on Monday announced it has been selected as the preferred operator of a port terminal in Angola, and is set to invest $190 million in the African project over the next 20 years.

The announcement by WAM, the UAE state news agency, followed an international tender process.

The Dubai company will now begin discussions with Angola’s government to operate the Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda.

“DP World plans to invest $190 million over the 20-year period of the concession, with plans to rehabilitate existing infrastructure and acquire new equipment to bring operations in line with global standards and improve the efficiency of the MPT,” WAM reported.

The operator plans to increase annual throughput at the port to 700,000 20-foot equivalent units per year.

The Port of Luanda handles both containers and general cargo, and has a quay of 610 meters with a depth of 12.5 meters and a yard of 23 hectares. It will be DP World’s first project on the western coast of southern Africa.

“We believe in Angola’s strong potential for further economic growth and are keen to play our role in the country's development,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

“Angola’s location on the Atlantic Ocean in southern Africa means it has the opportunity to benefit from flows of trade into the surrounding region,” he added.

“DP World has a strong track record in Africa and across the world of operating ports and logistics businesses to the highest standards, creating trade corridors and contributing to the economic growth in the countries in which we work.”

Last week, DP World signed a deal to develop a new deep-water port in Senegal, worth over $1 billion and its biggest ever investment in Africa.

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Distribution looks to acquire more fuel stations in KSA

The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018, and opened two initial service stations along the Riyadh-Dammam highway and in the city of Hofuf in Al-Ahsa governorate that year. (ADNOC/Handout via Reuters/File Photo)
  The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018
JEDDAH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) for Distribution is planning fuel distribution assets in Saudi Arabia, the company announced in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday.

ADNOC Distribution’s board of directors will hold a meeting on Dec. 30 to discuss purchasing fuel distribution assets valued at SR37.5 million ($10 million), the statement said.

The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018, and opened two initial service stations along the Riyadh-Dammam highway and in the city of Hofuf in Al-Ahsa governorate that same year.

Following the initial success of the stations, which saw profits of over 30 percent, last year the company said it intended to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia and add additional activities such as car wash and dining facilities.

The UAE company has been actively looking for growth opportunities abroad for its diverse range of business sectors.

ADNOC Distribution revealed in its 2020 third-quarter report results that its Saudi expansion has been progressing well, and it is in advanced discussions to finalize land leases in the Kingdom.

“We see the Saudi Arabian fuel market as large and fragmented with underdeveloped customer offerings,” ADNOC said in its Q3 Management Discussion and Analysis Report for 2020.

“We believe that ADNOC Distribution’s experience and strengths can be leveraged to introduce world-class fuel station and customer service standards in Saudi Arabia to capture growth.”

ADNOC Distribution, a subsidiary of the ADNOC Group, was established in 1973. It is the UAE’s largest fuel retailer energy company owned by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and operates across the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration, production, storage, refining, marketing and distribution.

