You are here

  • Home
  • Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO

Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO

The agreement was signed by Ibn Roshd Chairman Saad Al Jeblan, and Alkhair CEO and Managing Director Khalid Al-Mulhim, according to Ibn Roshd's statement. (Alkhair Capital)
The agreement was signed by Ibn Roshd Chairman Saad Al Jeblan, and Alkhair CEO and Managing Director Khalid Al-Mulhim, according to Ibn Roshd's statement. (Alkhair Capital)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9xmy

Updated 14 sec ago
Argaam

Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO

Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO
Updated 14 sec ago
Argaam

Ibn Roshd Educational Holding Co. appointed Alkhair Capital as financial advisor, lead manager and underwriter for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The agreement was signed by Ibn Roshd Chairman Saad Al Jeblan, and Alkhair CEO and Managing Director Khalid Al-Mulhim, according to Ibn Roshd's statement.

The IPO is pending the regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Established in 2007, Ibn Roshd expanded locally and currently manages 10 educational complexes in Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait and Jazan, in addition to newly-established complexes. The company is also set to open three new schools in Riyadh and Al Khobar, as part of its expansion strategy.

The number of enrolled students exceeds 11,000, while the number of teachers and administration members is 1,600.

Alkhair, a financial institution established in Riyadh in 2009, operates in asset management, mutual funds and Shariah-compliant financial advisory services.

Powered by Argaam
 

Topics: Ibn Roshd Educational Alkhair Capital

Related

Saudi education ministry launches new portal with added features
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry launches new portal with added features
Distance learning is here to stay, Saudi education minister says
Saudi Arabia
Distance learning is here to stay, Saudi education minister says

Dubai’s DP World chosen to operate terminal in Angola

Global port operator DP World on Monday announced it has been selected as the preferred operator of a port terminal in Angola. (Photo: DP World)
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s DP World chosen to operate terminal in Angola

Global port operator DP World on Monday announced it has been selected as the preferred operator of a port terminal in Angola. (Photo: DP World)
  • The Dubai company will now begin discussions with Angola’s government to operate the Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda
Updated 5 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Global port operator DP World on Monday announced it has been selected as the preferred operator of a port terminal in Angola, and is set to invest $190 million in the African project over the next 20 years.

The announcement by WAM, the UAE state news agency, followed an international tender process.

The Dubai company will now begin discussions with Angola’s government to operate the Multi-Purpose Terminal (MPT) at the Port of Luanda.

“DP World plans to invest $190 million over the 20-year period of the concession, with plans to rehabilitate existing infrastructure and acquire new equipment to bring operations in line with global standards and improve the efficiency of the MPT,” WAM reported.

The operator plans to increase annual throughput at the port to 700,000 20-foot equivalent units per year.

The Port of Luanda handles both containers and general cargo, and has a quay of 610 meters with a depth of 12.5 meters and a yard of 23 hectares. It will be DP World’s first project on the western coast of southern Africa.

“We believe in Angola’s strong potential for further economic growth and are keen to play our role in the country's development,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World.

“Angola’s location on the Atlantic Ocean in southern Africa means it has the opportunity to benefit from flows of trade into the surrounding region,” he added.

“DP World has a strong track record in Africa and across the world of operating ports and logistics businesses to the highest standards, creating trade corridors and contributing to the economic growth in the countries in which we work.”

Last week, DP World signed a deal to develop a new deep-water port in Senegal, worth over $1 billion and its biggest ever investment in Africa.

Topics: business economy Dubai UAE DP World Angola

Related

DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port
Business & Economy
DP World signs deal to develop $1 billion new Senegal port
DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit
Business & Economy
DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit

Latest updates

Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO
Dubai’s DP World chosen to operate terminal in Angola
Global port operator DP World on Monday announced it has been selected as the preferred operator of a port terminal in Angola. (Photo: DP World)
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution looks to acquire more fuel stations in KSA
The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018, and opened two initial service stations along the Riyadh-Dammam highway and in the city of Hofuf in Al-Ahsa governorate that year. (ADNOC/Handout via Reuters/File Photo)
STC announces partnership with Alibaba Cloud
The state-owned Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and venture capital fund eWTP Arabia on Monday announced a joint partnership with Alibaba Cloud. (Reuters/File Photo)
Al-Khodari says 10 projects valued at $265m withdrawn
Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.