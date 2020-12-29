You are here

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by US judge

Audrey Strauss, acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, US, July 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Audrey Strauss, acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, US, July 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by US judge

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by US judge
  • Federal prosecutors said that Maxwell ‘poses a flight risk’
  • She has been jailed in Brooklyn following her July 2 arrest
Updated 29 December 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: A US judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, citing the risk the British socialite might flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of girls.
US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said federal prosecutors persuaded her that Maxwell “poses a flight risk” despite her proposed $28.5 million bail package, and should remain jailed because “no conditions of release” reasonably assured she would appear in court.
Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan declined to comment.
Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom girls as young as 14 years old for sex in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for denying her involvement under oath.
She has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following her July 2 arrest at her New Hampshire home, where prosecutors said she was hiding out.
The proposed bail package included $22.5 million posted by Maxwell and her husband, as well as home confinement with electronic monitoring and 24-hour guard to ensure Maxwell remained safe and would not escape.
Maxwell said she wanted to stay in New York to clear her name, while her lawyers objected to jail conditions including invasive searches and surveillance by flashlight-toting guards who woke her every 15 minutes to ensure she was still breathing.
But Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Maxwell in July, said none of the new arguments had a “material bearing” on whether Maxwell was a flight risk.
In opposing bail, prosecutors cited Maxwell’s abilities to hide her wealth and evade capture, and the prospect she might flee to France or the United Kingdom, where she holds citizenships and they said she might elude extradition.
Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted. Her trial is scheduled for July 12, 2021.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Former US Attorney General William Barr criticized errors by jail personnel that he said contributed to Epstein’s death.
Nathan described her “bottom line” conclusions in a two-page order. A longer opinion explaining her reasoning will be filed after lawyers for Maxwell and the government propose redactions to account for potentially confidential information.

Topics: Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein

Indian trials COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Updated 29 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Indian trials COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

Indian trials COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
  • Efficacy of the digital platform Co-Win will be tested during the dry run
Updated 29 December 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India began a two-day dry run for coronavirus vaccination in four states across the country on Monday in preparation for a full roll-out in the near future.

The trial covers the northeastern state of Assam, the northern state of Punjab, the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and the western state of Gujarat. Two districts from each of these states will be involved.

“Today we will be having the dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine in both urban and rural areas,” civil surgeon in the Punjab-based Ludhiana district, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Bagga, told Arab News.

Seven booths have been set up in the district and each booth will vaccinate 25 people.

“It would be just a dummy vaccine. Once a person is given a vaccine, he will be given some key messages — such as what to observe, where to inform. We will give the person a rapid response number so that he can talk to them in case of any side-effects,” Bagga said.

The exercise on Monday and Tuesday will include monitoring, and the feedback received will be reviewed from block level to the main center in Delhi. 

The government has prepared a detailed checklist for the states to carry out the exercise.

India has had more than 10 million coronavirus cases to date, with more than 147,000 people dying from the disease.

The efficacy of the digital platform Co-Win will be tested during the dry run. The application identifies beneficiaries and assesses the prerequisites for introduction of the vaccine.

“The Central government is gearing up for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday. “As the vaccine administrators will play an important role in the immunization process, training of trainers and those who shall administer the vaccine has been taken up across various states,” the statement said.

Health experts, however, have questioned the need for a dry run at a time when there is little information about vaccines.

FASTFACT

India has had more than 10 million coronavirus cases to date, with more than 147,000 people dying from the disease.

“Dry runs are fine but are of limited utility when we do not have information about the vaccine(s) that are coming, their data and the decision-making processes,” said New Delhi-based Malini Aisola, a co-convenor of the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN), a civil society group advocating rational drug policy.

“The chief modalities that need to be in place in advance of vaccine roll-out are not in place. For instance, what is the exact adverse-event monitoring mechanism and will the data about adverse events be shared transparently with the public? Will there be a mechanism of compensating individuals who suffer unexpected adverse events?” Aisola said.

There are six vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages in India, three of which are at the pre-clinical stage.

Earlier this month the southern Indian city of Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and the US-based Pfizer applied for emergency-use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Aisola questions the lack of transparency in the data of those companies that have applied for emergency use.

“Unfortunately the applications of the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for emergency approval were premature and lacking the data that is critical for the regulator and expert body to consider,” the health activist said.

She wonders why Bharat Biotech has applied for emergency use of the vaccine when trials are still ongoing and when the Serum Institute has to yet to receive approval for its AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). 

SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has collaborated with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine in India under the name of “Covishield”.

According to media reports, Covishield may become the first vaccine to be rolled out in India if the Oxford vaccine gets permission from the UK government next week.

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan earlier this month said that India will likely authorize its first COVID-19 vaccine in January, adding that “safety and effectiveness of the vaccine is the first priority.”

Some health experts also favor a “vaccine roll-out in a calibrated manner.”

Virologist Shahid Jameel, of Sonipat-based Ashoka University, asked: “What use are vaccines developed in record time if they can’t be used to control the pandemic?”

Jameel said that it was up to the people to decide whether they wanted a vaccine or not. “Those convinced will take it. Others will go around pontificating without wearing masks because of COVID fatigue and keep spreading the virus,” he told Arab News.

Aisola, meanwhile, continues to push for transparency in data before the vaccine program is introduced. “The public is also entitled to have information regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines prior to their roll-out,” she said.

“India would play a very important role in terms of global supply of vaccines and meeting the needs of particularly other developing countries,” she said. “It is quite important in this context that there is adequate transparency in the regulatory approval process and stringent scrutiny of the data.”

Topics: COVID-19 vaccine India

