You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen fights cholera outbreak with vaccination drive

Yemen fights cholera outbreak with vaccination drive

Yemen fights cholera outbreak with vaccination drive
A Yemeni child receives a diphtheria vaccine at a health centre in the capital Sanaa, in this file photo taken on March 14, 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4khnj

Updated 29 December 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen fights cholera outbreak with vaccination drive

Yemen fights cholera outbreak with vaccination drive
  • The WHO said that health facilities had recorded 167,278 suspected cases with 48 associated deaths from Jan. 1 to Aug. 2 this year
Updated 29 December 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

HAJJAR: Yemen is fighting a cholera outbreak in the southeastern province of Hadramout, with local and international health bodies carrying out an emergency vaccination campaign.
Outbreaks in the remote Hajjar district usually last from April to September and cases vanish in the following months. But this year the district’s main hospital reported receiving new cases of cholera in October, November and December for the first time in decades.
UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in Yemen, alarmed by the increase in cases, joined forces to carry out an emergency cholera vaccination campaign in Hajjar from Dec. 20-25.
“The continuing arrival of new cases to the hospital is a source of concern to us and it is an indication that cholera is endemic in Hajjar,” Abdullah Awadh Bahendi, the director of Hajjar’s main hospital and the director of the Health Ministry’s district office, told Arab News.
The campaign targeted 40,000 people in the district’s rural and urban regions.
Hundreds of posters and leaflets were distributed and trucks roamed around broadcasting messages about the campaign’s significance.
Health worker Nashwa Mubarak said awareness activities that took place before or during the campaign had yielded fruit as most Hajjar residents took the vaccine with little objection.
“As a woman, I target women who would not accept male visitors and I also convince hesitant women,” she told Arab News.
Health officials said they had registered at least 250 confirmed cases of cholera and one related death in Hajjar since April, compared to 520 cases and six deaths in 2019.
The WHO said that health facilities had recorded 167,278 suspected cases with 48 associated deaths from Jan. 1 to Aug. 2 this year. The highest numbers of cases were reported in the western province of Hodeidah, 26,936, followed by Sanaa with 24,593.

FASTFACT

Hundreds of posters and leaflets were distributed and trucks roamed around broadcasting messages about the vaccination campaign’s significance.

Health officials in Hajjar attribute the regular resurgence of cholera to crumbling sewage and drinking water systems, in addition to seasonal gatherings of people during the harvest of date palm trees.
Houses discharge sewage in the open or to small holes close by. Flash floods and heavy rains have largely destroyed sewage and water systems in urban areas, prompting people to use polluted water.
“The rains and floods have devastated water pipelines,” Bahendi said. “The cholera reemerges when people turn to unclean water.”
He added that the latest humanitarian interventions from the Health Ministry and international organizations had helped to reduce the number of cholera cases.
“Reasons behind cholera outbreaks have nothing to do with the war. We demand building sewage and water systems for Hajjar which would help ending cholera.”
Floods isolate villages due to their rough geography, making it difficult for health workers to reach the sick.
Bahendi suggested building several health centers in remote villages along with rehydration corners for dealing with mild cases of cholera and equipping health centers with staff and ambulances.
Residents in Hajjar said fixing water and sanitation systems should be a priority and that they had no choice but to drink unclean water because they could not afford to buy processed bottled water.
Suleiman Ahmed, who is 48, said he contracted the disease after drinking unclean water or eating contaminated food.
“I cannot afford to buy clean water,” he told Arab News from his hospital bed in Hajjar. He added that the hospital’s directors had advised him to boil water before drinking it or cooking with it if he could not afford to buy bottled water.
Khaled Al-Kaledi, the head of the health department at the Hadramout office of the Health Ministry, said the office had classified Hajjar as a high-risk district due to the high number of cholera cases compared to other areas in the province.
He added that officials, including him, had taken the vaccine to convince the public it was safe.
“People’s reactions with the campaign are amazing,” he told Arab News.

Topics: Yemen cholera

Related

KSA announces $81m megaprojects in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSA announces $81m megaprojects in Yemen

Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors

Updated 29 December 2020
AP

Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors

Iran says Pfizer vaccine batch expected from US benefactors
  • Details remained scarce in the report by semiofficial Tasnim news agency
  • Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has infected over 1.2 million people and killed nearly 55,000
Updated 29 December 2020
AP

TEHRAN: An unidentified group of US-based philanthropists plans to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Iran in the coming weeks, Iranian media reported Monday, in a step that could bring the hardest-hit country in the Middle East closer to inoculating its citizens against the coronavirus.
Details remained scarce in the report by semiofficial Tasnim news agency. It quoted the chief of the country’s Red Crescent Society as saying he expects the vaccine created by American drug maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech to be imported by Jan. 19 “based on coordination with a group of benefactors in the US“
Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, which has infected over 1.2 million people and killed nearly 55,000.
Karim Hemmati, the Red Crescent director, said his organization plans to receive an additional 1 million vaccine doses, which on Sunday the semiofficial Khabaronline.it news website reported would come from China. The vaccines will be offered to citizens free of charge, Hemmati said.
Officials have said previously that importing the Pfizer vaccine, which must be shipped and stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit), poses major logistical challenges for Iran.
Iran has signed up for COVAX, an international program designed to distribute coronavirus vaccines to participating countries regardless of their wealth. It’s run in part by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance. which says the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control has already issued a license for Iran to take part. The US Treasury has not reacted to Iran’s participation.
The chief of Iran’s central bank, Abdolnasser Hemmati, told state TV last week that Iran had received approval to transfer a $244 million payment through an unnamed bank in a “third country” to obtain nearly 17 million doses of vaccines from COVAX. He did not provide further details, such as which vaccine or how the money would be sent. Under COVAX rules, Iran could at a maximum order enough doses to vaccinate half of its 82 million people.
President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that Iran would refuse to make the COVAX payment through US financial institutions for fear of confiscation. Since the start of the pandemic, political figures in Iran have pushed anti-American conspiracy theories about the spread of the virus and vaccine production, dismissing the prospect of US assistance.
“Who trusts you? Wherever you found our money you stole it,” Rouhani said.
He added that Iran would not participate in human trials of foreign-made vaccines, vowing to provide the country with imported and locally produced vaccines.
Iran’s homemade vaccine is due to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial soon, enrolling 54 volunteers across the country to receive two shots, state-run IRNA news agency reported. Iran’s vaccine research has gained urgency as officials allege that heavy American sanctions will hamper the Islamic Republic’s mass inoculation efforts.
Although Iran retains routes to vaccines despite sanctions, including through its participation in COVAX, international banks and financial institutions are reluctant to deal with Iran for fear of American penalties.
Meanwhile, hard-line officials in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard have rejected the use of foreign-made vaccines altogether. Last week, deputy chief of the Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Mohammad Reza Naghdi, said the Guard “does not recommend the injection of any foreign vaccine” candidates based on genetic material known as messenger RNA, which carries the instructions for cells to make proteins.

Topics: Pfizer Pfizer-BioNTech Iran Coronavirus

Related

Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf
Middle-East
Body of crew member of capsized Iranian vessel found in Gulf
Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase
Middle-East
Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase

Latest updates

Bangladesh moves biggest group of Rohingya to isolated island
TWITTER POLL: Coronavirus vaccine ‘most positive story’ say Arab News readers
TWITTER POLL: Coronavirus vaccine ‘most positive story’ say Arab News readers
TikTok star Addison Rae champions Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen 
TikTok star Addison Rae champions Lebanese designer Andrea Wazen 
Bangladesh moves biggest group of Rohingya to isolated island
Bangladesh moves biggest group of Rohingya to isolated island
Adam Lambert to star in ‘Ratatouille’ musical
Adam Lambert to star in ‘Ratatouille’ musical

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.