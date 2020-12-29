TWITTER POLL: Coronavirus vaccine ‘most positive story’ say Arab News readers

DUBAI: Nearly two thirds of participants in an Arab News Twitter poll say the coronavirus vaccine was the most positive news story of 2020.

A significant majority – 62 percent – voted for the coronavirus vaccine, while a mere 6.4 percent chose the Abraham Accords and just 4.4 percent of the 873 people taking part said the UAE Mars Mission was the most positive story of 2020.

#POLL: What was the most positive news story of 2020? — Arab News (@arabnews) December 26, 2020

The remaining 26.6 percent said that they didn’t believe any of the options were the most positive.

There have been more than 81 million cases of COVID-19 identified around the world and 1.77 million people have died, while 45.9 million people have recovered.

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in the UK at the beginning of December after it was found to be 95 efficient.

Already 800,000 people have been vaccinated in the UK and it is now being made available in a number of other countries around the world including the UAE.

Meanwhile the UAE Mars Mission probe, Hope, is well on its way to its final destination, having already traveled more than 400 million kilometers since its launch on July 20, 2020.

Once it reaches the orbit of the red planet, the probe will analyze conditions.

Sept. 15, 2020 saw the signing of the Abrham Accord between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Donald Trump attending as witness to the historic event.

The deal has seen trade barriers removed between the three countries and restrictions on movement lifted.

Now take our poll looking forward at 2021: