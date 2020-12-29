You are here

TWITTER POLL: Coronavirus vaccine ‘most positive story’ say Arab News readers
The vaccine is being given to millions all around the world. (File/AFP)
TWITTER POLL: Coronavirus vaccine ‘most positive story’ say Arab News readers
  • The UAE Mars Mission and Abraham Accords both failed to get close to the vaccine in the poll
  • More than a quarter did not feel any of the choices were the most positive
DUBAI: Nearly two thirds of participants in an Arab News Twitter poll say the coronavirus vaccine was the most positive news story of 2020.

A significant majority – 62 percent – voted for the coronavirus vaccine, while a mere 6.4 percent chose the Abraham Accords and just 4.4 percent of the 873 people taking part said the UAE Mars Mission was the most positive story of 2020.

 

 

The remaining 26.6 percent said that they didn’t believe any of the options were the most positive.

There have been more than 81 million cases of COVID-19 identified around the world and 1.77 million people have died, while 45.9 million people have recovered.

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in the UK at the beginning of December after it was found to be 95 efficient.

Already 800,000 people have been vaccinated in the UK and it is now being made available in a number of other countries around the world including the UAE.

Meanwhile the UAE Mars Mission probe, Hope, is well on its way to its final destination, having already traveled more than 400 million kilometers since its launch on July 20, 2020.

Once it reaches the orbit of the red planet, the probe will analyze conditions.

Sept. 15, 2020 saw the signing of the Abrham Accord between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Donald Trump attending as witness to the historic event.

The deal has seen trade barriers removed between the three countries and restrictions on movement lifted.

Now take our poll looking forward at 2021:

Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut

Second Taiwan-born panda cub makes media debut
  • Yuan Bao, which means “round baby” in Chinese, was unveiled to some 150 reporters and invited guests alongside her mother at Taipei Zoo.
TAIPEI: A second Taiwan-born giant panda made her media debut on Monday, clambering over a wooden climbing frame and playing with sawdust to the sound of clicking cameras.
The cub was born on June 28 to Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan, who were gifted by China in 2008 to mark then warming relations between the two rivals.
China usually only loans its pandas to foreign zoos, but gave the breeding pair — whose names combine to mean “reunion” or “unity.”
China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day bring the self-ruled democratic island back into the fold, by force if necessary.
Yuan Bao, which means “round baby” in Chinese, was unveiled to some 150 reporters and invited guests alongside her mother at Taipei Zoo.
Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said the cub had “grown well.”
She now weighs over 13 kilogrammes (30 pounds), up from 186 grams (6.5 ounces) at birth.
Taiwan’s zoo has seen a flurry of births this year, including a gorilla, koala, Malayan tapir and pangolin.
Yuan Yuan gave birth to a daughter Yuan Zai in 2013 — the first giant panda born in Taiwan. The family has been the top attraction at the zoo.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, just over 1,800 are believed remaining in the wild.

