UK 'starting to look weak' over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Ex-FM
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (R) embracing her daughter Gabriella in Damavand, Iran, has been detained in Iran since 2016. (File/AFP)
UK 'starting to look weak' over Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Ex-FM
  • Jeremy Hunt says there has to be ‘consequences for Tehran’ over detained British-Iranian dual national
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe has not been visited or advised by British authorities since her arrest, despite being afforded diplomatic protection by the UK
LONDON: The UK “is beginning to look weak” over its failure to protect citizens imprisoned in Iran such as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a 42-year-old British-Iranian dual national, has been detained in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prison on trumped-up charges of plotting to overthrow the regime.

Despite being afforded diplomatic protection by the UK, she has not been visited or advised by British authorities since her arrest.

Hunt said for diplomatic protection to have meaning, “there had to be consequences for Tehran.”

He added: “It is not clear to me that there have been any; something that is beginning to make us look weak.

“We must show the world that if you imprison a British citizen on trumped-up charges you will pay a very heavy price because Britain is a major player on the world stage and intends to remain one.

“Allowing ourselves to be pushed around like this at the moment of post-Brexit renewal sends the opposite signal.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s original sentence is due to end in March next year, but she appeared in court in November on charges of spreading propaganda against the regime.

Her husband Richard Ratcliffe said the charges are “spurious,” and the case presented the same evidence used in her original conviction.

UK virus strain has been in Germany since November

UK virus strain has been in Germany since November

UK virus strain has been in Germany since November
  • The variant was found in an elderly patient with underlying health conditions who has since died
  • The couple caught the virus after their daughter returned from a trip to Britain in mid-November
BERLIN, Germany: The new coronavirus strain sweeping Britain has been in Germany since November, health officials said Tuesday, after detecting the variant in a patient who died in the north of the country.
Researchers were “able to sequence the variant of the B1.1.7 virus in a person infected in November this year,” the health ministry of Lower Saxony said in a statement referring to the new strain.
This is the same strain “responsible for a large proportion of the infections detected in the south of England,” it said.
The variant was found in an elderly patient with underlying health conditions who has since died. His wife was also infected but survived.
The couple caught the virus after their daughter returned from a trip to Britain in mid-November, where she “in all likelihood” became infected with the new strain, the statement said.
Teams from the Hannover Medical School (MHH) were able to identify the new strain after sequencing the genome.
The results were then confirmed by a team at Berlin’s Charite hospital, which included top German virologist Christian Drosten.
Germany had previously reported only one case of the new strain, in a woman who flew in from London on Thursday.
Britain sounded the alarm earlier this month over the variant, which authorities say is significantly more contagious.
Concerns over the strain have prompted many countries to suspend travel to and from Britain.
It has since been detected in several other nations, including Portugal, France, Jordan and South Korea.
Germany has banned arrivals from the UK by road, sea and air until January 6.

