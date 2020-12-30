Revamped Panamera tops Porsche’s strong 2021 product lineup

You are here

Updated 30 December 2020

Updated 30 December 2020

In 2009, the Panamera was introduced to the world for the very first time, much to the delight of automotive fans across the globe. Entering into the market as a true sports car and a true Gran Turismo, Porsche’s innovation instantly became a global success. And now, 11 years later, the German sports car manufacturer has released the latest variant of the Panamera. It boasts best-in-class performance across the range from 330 to 700 PS, enhanced comfort and chassis management and a sharper, sportier visual appearance.

Dr. Manfred Braeunl, chief executive officer at Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE, said the Panamera is tailored for a Middle East lifestyle. “Our region embraces both luxury and performance in equal measures and the Panamera has become an important pillar in our model lineup. Initially planned with 20,000 units per year, our sporty saloon has exceeded all expectations. Since its introduction in 2009, more than 282,000 units have been sold globally. In our region, more than 11,000 Panamera drivers speak for its success. It is a true sports car and a true long distance Gran Turismo,” he said.

With 630 PS, the new Panamera Turbo S is a segment leader with 80 PS more power and 50 Nm more torque than the previous flagship Turbo with combustion engine. In Sport Plus mode, the Turbo S model accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in a jaw-dropping 3.1 seconds.

When it comes to appearance, the Panamera looks more dynamic and sportier than ever. Much of this is due do the Sport Design front end, which now comes standard in each model. It includes striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The completely new front end of the Panamera Turbo S is differentiated by the larger side air intakes and newly designed elements in the exterior color, which are connected horizontally, emphasizing the width of the vehicle.

The revamped light strip at the rear runs over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour, providing a continuous and flowing connection between the two newly designed LED tail light clusters. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels have been added to the wheel range.

Enhanced chassis components and control systems contribute to the overall comfort and sportiness of the Panamera. For example, the revamped Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system results in a noticeable improvement in damping comfort. And lastly, the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has been given a facelift and now includes additional functions, such as improved voice control and wireless Apple CarPlay — much to the delight of music fans.

The new Porsche Panamera is available to order now. In Saudi Arabia, prices start at SR400,350 ($106,693) for the rear-wheel-drive.

Arab News

Saudi company Qoyod, a cloud-based accounting software provider for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMB) in the Kingdom and the region, has announced an investment round of $2.1 million led by Merak Capital, and with the participation of other investors. 

Founded by Abdullah Aldayel in 2016, Qoyod enables thousands of businesses to manage their day-to-day accounting and finance operations, with access to powerful real-time reporting and analytics tools. Qoyod believes that it is well-positioned to be the one-stop financial solution for SMEs in the region. A few product roll-outs are in the pipeline, offering more comprehensive features that connect business owners to complementary financial products and services. 

Aldayel, founder and CEO, said: “Despite its obvious challenges, 2020 has been an amazing year for us here at Qoyod, with significant growth in our customer base and topline for the year. Nonetheless, the Saudi market is sizable, and we have yet to scratch the surface. We are thrilled to end the year with key new partners on board and look forward to working with Merak Capital, who will be adding tremendous value by way of their fintech expertise. With the right partners and with adequate financing, Qoyod is now perfectly positioned to be the No. 1 financial solution serving the growing Saudi SMB market.”

Merak Capital is a licensed company by the Capital Market Authority to manage private investment funds, investor portfolios, and advise on financial securities, with a specialized focus on technology investments.

Abdullah Altamami, founding partner and CEO of Merak Capital, said: “Internationally, businesses are spending $6.4 billion annually on accounting software, which is expected to reach $10.5 billion by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4 percent. Locally, the direct market exceeds $500 million and is growing more than 13 percent annually, while the adjacent market opportunity exceeds $2 billion. Yet, we don’t have a ubiquitous SaaS accounting platform with localized features that are integrated within the local infrastructure. We envision Qoyod to be the player that fills this gap and captures the increasing demand.” 

Qoyod is currently expanding its products and regional coverage.

