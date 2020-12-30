Saudi market authority refers 10 suspects to Public Prosecution for manipulative, misleading practices

You are here

  • The suspects carried out practices that involved manipulation and fraud in market trades
Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) referred 10 investors to the Public Prosecution for violating Article (49) of the Capital Market Law and Article (8) of the Market Conduct Regulations, the market regulator said in a statement.

The suspects carried out practices that involved manipulation and fraud in market trades, by entering purchase or sale orders for the purpose of influencing the price of the security, and trading (by purchasing) in the shares of a number of listed companies.

Following this, they promoted opinions via the social media platform, Twitter, for the purpose of influencing the price of the security, then trading (by selling) the shares of the listed companies affected by the promoted opinions.

The suspicious cases included affecting the shares prices of 46 companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), during the period from Feb.17, 2020, until Sept. 21, 2020.

The authority stressed that it will not hesitate, in pursuit of prosecuting manipulators in the capital market, to supervise their dealings, based on its powers under the Capital Market Law, and the advanced technology means it possesses that enable it to supervise all dealings and monitor suspicious cases and take the necessary legal procedures, in accordance with the laws and regulations, in order to achieve the CMA’s objectives toward enhancing the market efficiency and protecting the participant in it from illegal practices, beside ensuring they are not subject to cheating or manipulation.

The CMA noted that the General Secretariat of Committees for Resolution of Securities Disputes announced to the public the identities of violators on its website upon the issuance of final decisions regarding criminal cases.

Moreover, any person affected by these violations is entitled to file a compensation claim, after conviction, against the violators, before to the Committee for the Resolution of Securities Disputes as per Article 57 of the Capital Market Law, provided that such claim is preceded by a complaint filed to the CMA.

US tech companies prove popular for GCC traders in 2020

US technology companies attracted the highest trading volumes among investors worldwide in 2020, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

  • Strict lockdowns and the need for employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic have positively impacted the most actively traded US tech companies
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: US technology companies attracted the highest trading volumes among investors worldwide in 2020, including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Saxo Bank reported.

The Copenhagen-based investment bank said strict lockdowns and the need for employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic have positively impacted the most actively traded US tech companies, with their indexes up more than 40 percent for 2020.

Boeing, Facebook, Zoom Video Communications, Alibaba and Moderna stocks were the most traded in the GCC region this year, according to Saxo.

Tesla, Apple, Nio, Microsoft and Amazon were Saxo’s most traded stocks in the world in 2020, with over 646 percent of value market growth for Tesla and over 67 percent for Amazon.

“This year was all about the online vs offline world,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo. “Technology companies were catapulted into the future by the COVID-19 pandemic, while many physical industries such as aviation, travel, leisure, hospitality and automobiles came under significant pressure due to the severe restrictions and lockdowns.”

Nio — the Chinese Tesla — had astonishing grown this year with a 1,069 percent surge, meaning that electric-vehicle companies were the best performers in 2020.

Specialized in online trading and investment, Saxo said investors worldwide are turning to financial markets as net buyers following the March global stock market crash.

The pandemic has amplified the participation rate of retail investors in equity markets, a trend that was already underway before COVID-19 and mainly driven by younger people, Saxo said.

The growing trend created a new environment that has made it more difficult for traditional institutional investors to navigate.

Saxo has been focusing on enabling clients in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region to trade using its platform, and has recently launched a dedicated Arabic website as part of its latest drive to encourage more Middle Eastern retailers and investors.

