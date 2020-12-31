Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia

The world slams the door on 2020 in hope of a better 2021

DUBAI: The world is preparing for an unprecedented celebration of New Year’s Eve, previously marked with grand public events.

This year many countries have put restrictions to avoid mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected over 80 million people worldwide, and killed around 1.8 million.

Although 2020 has been a challenging year, the Middle East has seen major milestones including Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency and the normalization of diplomatic ties between Israel and a number of Arab countries.

Here’s the highlights of the New Year celebrations as they happen: