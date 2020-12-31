Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack

Jordan slashes expired work permit fees for expats

DUBAI: Jordan has reduced fines for expired work permits for expats by 80 percent, state news agency Petra has reported.

The discount is valid until Jan. 31, as part of the country’s efforts to cushion the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector.

The new rule was approved by the Jordanian Cabinet who also stipulated that “the employer will pay a delay fine of 50 percent of the amount of the work permit fees in case it is expired and not renewed for 90 days from the expiration date.”

Meanwhile, the Jordanian government said it will ease nationwide curfew hours starting Jan. 2, reducing it by two hours.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al-Ayed reiterated coronavirus-related guidelines at a press briefing, as the world prepares for an unusual celebration of the new year.

The minister said direct and indirect flights to and from the United Kingdom will still be suspended.

Further, he announced the Friday lockdown will remain in effect.