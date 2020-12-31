You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack

Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack

Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
Explosions rocked Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2naw

Updated 31 December 2020
AFP

Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack

Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
  • At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed
  • The foreign minister said the new unity government is up to the challenges facing a country
Updated 31 December 2020
AFP

ADEN: The new power-sharing Yemeni government vowed on Thursday to bring stability to the war-torn country, a day after a fatal attack ripped through Aden’s airport targeting cabinet members.
At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and scores were wounded when explosions rocked the airport as ministers disembarked from an aircraft in the southern city.
All cabinet members were reported to be unharmed, in what some ministers charged was an attack by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Video footage shot by AFP shows what appears to be a missile striking the airport apron, which moments before had been packed with crowds, and exploding into a ball of intense flames.
But it is still not fully clear what caused the explosions.
Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak told AFP on Thursday the new unity government is up to the challenges facing a country that has long been the Arab Peninsula’s most impoverished nation.
“The government is determined to fulfil its duty and work to restore stability in Yemen,” he said.
“This terrorist attack will not deter it from that.”
Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen’s grinding five-year war, which has triggered what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.
The cabinet ministers arrived in Aden days after being sworn in by Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition against the Houthi insurgents.
Hadi fled to Riyadh after Yemen’s capital Sanaa fell to the Houthis in 2014.
The new government includes ministers loyal to Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, as well as other parties.
While all oppose the Houthi rebels, deep divisions have grown among them, including through sporadic military clashes in and around Aden between the secessionists and forces loyal to the central government.
Saudi Arabia has been encouraging the unity government to quell the “war within a civil war” and to bolster the coalition against the Houthi insurgents, which control Sanaa and much of the north.
Some ministers, including Mubarak, blamed the Houthi insurgents for the attack but other government officials remained more circumspect.
“Information and preliminary investigations show that the Houthi militia was behind this ugly terrorist attack,” Mubarak told AFP, adding that missiles were launched from rebel-held areas.

Topics: Yemen Aden Airport Houthis

Related

‘Cowardly’ Aden airport attack draws regional, global condemnation
Middle-East
‘Cowardly’ Aden airport attack draws regional, global condemnation
Developing Bystanders and a soldier stand near a damaged portion of the airport of Yemen’s southern city of Aden after an explosion, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP) video
Middle-East
27 dead, dozens wounded in deadly attack on Aden airport

Jordan slashes expired work permit fees for expats

Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

Jordan slashes expired work permit fees for expats

Jordan slashes expired work permit fees for expats
  • The move is part of the country’s efforts to cushion the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector
Updated 31 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has reduced fines for expired work permits for expats by 80 percent, state news agency Petra has reported.

The discount is valid until Jan. 31, as part of the country’s efforts to cushion the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector.

The new rule was approved by the Jordanian Cabinet who also stipulated that “the employer will pay a delay fine of 50 percent of the amount of the work permit fees in case it is expired and not renewed for 90 days from the expiration date.”

Meanwhile, the Jordanian government said it will ease nationwide curfew hours starting Jan. 2, reducing it by two hours.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Ali Al-Ayed reiterated coronavirus-related guidelines at a press briefing, as the world prepares for an unusual celebration of the new year.

The minister said direct and indirect flights to and from the United Kingdom will still be suspended.

Further, he announced the Friday lockdown will remain in effect.

Topics: Jordan Coroanvirus Expats

Related

KSrelief, UN officials discuss plans to renovate schools for Syrian refugees in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief, UN officials discuss plans to renovate schools for Syrian refugees in Jordan
Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses: health minister
Middle-East
Jordan to get 1 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses: health minister

Latest updates

Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
Yemen government vows to restore stability after deadly attack
The world slams the door on 2020 in hope of a better 2021
The world slams the door on 2020 in hope of a better 2021
Underground sounds: Alternative Arab artists
Underground sounds: Alternative Arab artists
Inside ‘Soul,’ Pixar’s new blockbuster
Inside ‘Soul,’ Pixar’s new blockbuster
Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia
Philippine islands self-isolate after new COVID-19 variant found in Malaysia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.