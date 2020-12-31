You are here

Egypt summons Ethiopian diplomat over dam comments
A construction worker walks near the stop log section at Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam as it undergoes construction on the Blue Nile in Guba Woreda, Sept. 26, 2019. (Reuters)
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt's foreign ministry said it has summoned Ethiopia's top diplomat in Cairo over comments by an Addis Ababa official regarding a controversial dam on the Nile.
The Egyptian ministry "summoned the Ethiopian Charge d'Affaires in Cairo to explain comments by the spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry for Foreign Affairs regarding domestic Egyptian affairs," it said late Wednesday.
The statement did not cite specific comments but followed a statement by the Ethiopian official on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's biggest hydroelectric project, which has raised fears for vital water supplies downstream in Egypt and Sudan.
"They know the GERD won't harm them, it's a diversion from internal problems," Dina Mufti, the Ethiopian ministry's spokesman and a former ambassador to Egypt, said Tuesday.
Mufti contended that without this "distraction", Egypt and Sudan would "have to deal with many local issues waiting to explode, especially up there (in Egypt)."
The three countries have been in talks since 2011 but have failed to reach a deal on filling the dam. The negotiations have been stalled since August.
The Nile, the world's longest river at 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles), is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to 10 countries.
Ethiopia views the dam as essential for its growing power needs, and insists that the flow of water downstream will not be affected.
But Egypt, a country of more than 100 million people who depend on the Nile for 97 percent of their water needs, opposes unilateral moves by Ethiopia.
Along with Sudan, it has called for a legally binding political solution to the dispute.

Sudan says back in full control of border with Ethiopia

  • Tensions have flared between the two countries over the Al-Fashqa region of the border
  • Some 50,000 Ethiopian refugees poured across the border to escape the fighting
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s foreign minister said Thursday that the army has restored control over all lands along the border that had been taken over by Ethiopian farmers.
“The armed forces have now fully recovered all Sudanese territory,” minister Omar Qamareddine told a Khartoum press conference.
“The borders have already been demarcated, all that’s remaining in our talks ... is increasing the border signs,” Qamareddine said.
Tensions have flared between the two countries over the Al-Fashqa region of the border, where Ethiopian farmers have been cultivating fertile land which is claimed by Sudan.
The region has seen sporadic clashes over the years but new fighting erupted in November when the federal government sent troops into the neighboring Tigray region of Ethiopia against the regional authorities.
Some 50,000 Ethiopian refugees poured across the border to escape the fighting.
Earlier this month, Khartoum accused Ethiopian “forces and militias” of ambushing Sudanese troops along the border, leaving some four dead and more than 20 wounded.
Addis Ababa downplayed the reported ambush, saying it did not threaten the relationship between the two countries.
Sudan has since deployed troops to the border region, and held demarcation talks with its eastern neighbor.
Ethiopia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti blamed “outside forces” for the tensions with Sudan.
She said in a Wednesday briefing that these forces hold “no care for both Ethiopian and Sudanese people, but want the region to be in chaos and want to benefit from that chaos.”

