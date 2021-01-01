You are here

Financial losses during pandemic deepen Palestinian woes

COVID-19 has compounded the dire economic conditions of Palestinians, which were moving from bad to worse before the pandemic, according to the UN. (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Minister of National Economy Khaled Al-Osaily estimated the financial losses at about $3 billion
GAZA CITY: At the beginning of 2020, Palestine's GDP was projected to grow by 2.4 percent, compared with nearly 1 percent in 2019 — the lowest growth since 2014. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the Palestinian Authority’s decision to refused to accept tax revenues from Israel, meant those expectations were not met.

In March, the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, declared a state of emergency in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19. Hamas was much slower to accept the reality of the situation, finally imposing even stricter measures in August following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip.

Minister of National Economy Khaled Al-Osaily estimated the financial losses at about $3 billion, deepening the PA’s financial woes stemming from a deficit in the public budget estimated at $1.4 billion.

Al-Osaily told Arab News that preventive measures had been necessary for the health of the community, but at the same time constituted a “heavy burden” on the economy.

Al-Osaily expected growth to decline by more than 11 percent, a rate forecast by the World Bank’s Economic Monitoring Report issued in June.

According to the World Bank report, more than 121,000 workers had lost their jobs. Palestinian estimates indicate that 300,000 workers have now lost their jobs, either totally or partially, and that the reality in Gaza is even bleaker. The Businessmen Association in Gaza estimated the economic losses due to the pandemic at more than $1 billion.

The General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions chairman Sami Al-Amsi told Arab News: “The state of emergency imposed by the pandemic has led to the enrolment of between 100,000 and 160,000 workers in the army of the unemployed.”

According to the Federation’s monitoring, the unemployment rate in 2020 exceeded 80 percent. “Coronavirus has killed workers, and I am not exaggerating if I say that there is no worker left at his job,” said Al-Amsi.

The fact that the pandemic coincided with the tax-revenue crisis, which began with the PA’s decision to sever its relations with Israel in May, exacerbated the situation. The latter crisis ended abruptly when, at the end of November, the PA decided to restore its relationship with Israel and receive the money. The PA requires between $120-150 million monthly for operating expenses.

The taxes Israel collects on goods and commodities imported to the Palestinian territories from abroad constitute about 60 percent of the PA’s general budget, with a monthly value in excess of 700 million shekels. Israel charges 3 percent as a commission for collection, as approved by the Paris Economic Protocol.

Experts say the PA reversed its decision to cut ties with Israel for two reasons: Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election, and its inability to fulfill its economic obligations.

Receiving 2.5 billion shekels in taxes from Israel helped to revive the fragile Palestinian economy following an 80 percent decrease in the financial revenues of the PA, according to Nasr Abdel Kareem, professor of economics at Birzeit University.

“Israel has been aware from the beginning of the importance of the economy, so kept its keys in its hands to place political pressure on the Palestinian Authority,” he told Arab News

Economist Osama Nofal said that improvement is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

“The economic reality before the outbreak of the pandemic was deteriorating and almost collapsing, with unprecedented rates of poverty and unemployment, and the pandemic worsened this reality,” Nofal told Arab News.

“It will take at least three years for the economy to recover even to 2019 levels,” Nofal added. “Even if the world overtakes coronavirus at the beginning of the new year, the economic cycle will (still need) time to recover.”
 

Egypt export values dip as pandemic hits trade

Updated 31 December 2020
Muhammad Abu Zaid

Updated 31 December 2020
Muhammad Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s export earnings during the first 11 months of 2020 fell to about $22.8 billion compared with $23.3 billion for the same period the previous year.

However, the decline was acceptable in light of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on global production, according to Trade Minister Nevine Gamea.

Gamea had previously predicted Egyptian exports would exceed $25 billion by the end of 2020.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry’s annual harvest report showed that sectors that increased exports from January to November 2020 included building materials ($5.6 billion), medical industries ($488 million) and food industries ($3.1 billion).

The biggest markets for Egyptian exports during the period included the UAE ($2.7 billion), Saudi Arabia ($1.5 billion), Turkey ($1.4 billion), US ($1.4 billion) and Italy ($1.1 billion).

The minister said that exports remain a key government priority, and an essential element in bringing in hard currency and increasing cash reserves of foreign currencies.

She said that the ministry has an ambitious plan to double the value of merchandise exports to $100 billion in the next few years by opening up new markets for Egyptian products, especially markets linked to Egypt through preferential agreements that allow access to about 2 billion people.

Gamea said that in the face of challenges to global trade resulting from the pandemic, Egyptian commodity exports represent a success story — a view endorsed by international financial institutions, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

She explained that maintaining export rates amid the crisis reflects the ambitious vision of the ministry and its plan to focus on a number of priority sectors, especially the medical and food industries.

The ministry plans to improve Egyptian industry’s competitiveness and open up more markets for the Egyptian products, which will create a boom in export rates during the next phase.

Egyptian imports witnessed a significant decline between January and November 2020, reaching about $58.1 billion compared with an estimate of $65.8 billion during the same period in 2019.

The trade balance deficit fell by 17 percent compared with the same period in 2019, when it recorded about $35.3 billion compared with about $42.45 billion.

Gamea said that the figures confirm the success of ministry efforts to rationalize imports and boost national industry.

