Russia reports 27,039 new coronavirus cases, 536 deaths

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 27,039 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,907 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,186,336.
Authorities said 536 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 57,555.
