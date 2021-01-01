You are here

Russia reports 27,039 new coronavirus cases, 536 deaths

Russia reports 27,039 new coronavirus cases, 536 deaths
Authorities said 536 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 57,555. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports 27,039 new coronavirus cases, 536 deaths

Russia reports 27,039 new coronavirus cases, 536 deaths
  • Authorities said 536 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 57,555
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 27,039 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,907 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,186,336.
Authorities said 536 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 57,555.

Topics: Coronvirus

25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
AFP

25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed

25 killed in east DR Congo, ADF militia blamed
  • The army was chasing ADF fighters on Thursday when they found the bodies of 25 civilians
Updated 24 min 38 sec ago
AFP

BENI, DR Congo: At least 25 civilians have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s troubled east, local officials said Friday, blaming the attack on the notorious ADF militia.
The army was chasing ADF fighters on Thursday when they found the bodies of 25 civilians, who had been “taken by surprise in their fields on New Year’s Eve,” Donat Kibuana, the administrator of the Beni territory, told AFP.
The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast country and has been blamed for the deaths of hundreds of civilians over the past year.

Topics: DR Congo

