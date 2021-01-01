You are here

  • Home
  • Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year’s blessing

Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year’s blessing

Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year’s blessing
The pope appeared relaxed as he stood at a lectern in the Apostolic Palace wishing the faithful watching via video “a year of peace, a year of hope.” (AFP)
Updated 01 January 2021

Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year’s blessing

Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year’s blessing
Updated 01 January 2021

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis ushered in the New Year on Friday with a traditional Angelus blessing from the papal library, pushing through nerve pain that forced him to skip New Year’s ceremonies in St. Peter’s Basilica.
The pope appeared relaxed as he stood at a lectern in the Apostolic Palace wishing the faithful watching via video “a year of peace, a year of hope.” He smiled into the camera as he repeated his customary sign-off, “don’t forget to pray for me,” and wishing everyone “a good lunch.”
The papal blessing was moved inside from the usual perch at a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square to discourage crowds as Italy is living under tighter COVID-19 restrictions this holiday season.
The Vatican on Friday announced that the pope would not preside over a New Year’s Eve prayer service nor the New Year’s Day Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica due to “painful sciatica.”
Francis has spoken openly about his sciatica in the past. It is a form of pain in the lower body caused by compression or irritation on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.
At the conclusion of the Angelus, the pope called for peace in Yemen, where children are living “without education, without medicine, hungry,” and for the release of the Rev. Moses Chikwe, a bishop in the Owerri archdiocese of Nigeria, who was kidnapped last Sunday by gunmen.
In his Angelus blessing, the pope said “the pandemic taught us how much it is necessary to take interest in others’ problems and to share their concerns.”
In a similar vein, in a homily prepared for delivery by the pope but instead read by his secretary of state earlier Saturday, Francis wrote that there is need of a “vaccine for the heart. This vaccine is the cure. It will be a good year if we take care of others.”
He said that peace can happen if everyone, everywhere takes “by the hand those who need a comforting word, a tender gesture,” and “if we begin to be in peace with ourselves, and with those who are near us.”

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims

Villagers search on Jan. 2, 2010, amidst the rubble of houses destroyed by a suicide bomb attack Shah Hassan Khel village, Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (File/AP)
Updated 20 min 53 sec ago
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims
  • On Jan. 1, 2010, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden truck into families and children watching volleyball in Shah Hassan Khel village
  • 105 people were killed in the attack in Lakki Marwat district, making it one of the deadliest in the country’s history
Updated 20 min 53 sec ago
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

LAKKI MARWAT: Ten years after a deadly attack that killed more than 100 people during a volleyball match, New Year’s Day remains a time of grief for Pakistan’s northwestern village of Shah Hassan Khel.

On Jan. 1, 2010, a suicide bomber rammed a double-cabin pickup truck loaded with hundreds of pounds of explosives into families and children crowded on a playground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Lakki Marwat district, killing 105 people and wounding scores more in what is considered one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

Shah Hassan Khel was chosen because residents of the village were forming a pro-government militia to defend against Taliban assaults. The explosion collapsed homes surrounding the field. Police at the time said the blast was so powerful that it left a number of victims buried under rubble, and authorities were uncertain exactly how many had died.

“My life is like stagnant water, it’s totally dark everywhere, everything is tasteless and meaningless,” Zaitun Bibi, 50, who lost her husband and two sons in the blast, told Arab News this week.

Abdul Malik, a development activist in Shah Hassan Khel, said the attack had widowed at least 60 women in the village, for whom mourning together had become a daily ritual.

“Whenever we meet in any village function, we talk about our heydays and at the end we cry,” Bibi said.

The blast also killed most of Shah Hassan Khel’s volleyball team, which had won many medals and trophies in district and provincial tournaments.

The volleyball ground in the middle of the town is always deserted now, locals said. Young boys set up nets in other parts of the village, but nobody comes to watch them play.

“Shah Hassan Khel’s brilliant players vanished within minutes and since then the villagers don’t consider volleyball an entertainment,” Sana Ullah Khan, a village shopkeeper, said.

“Elders don’t come to watch volleyball and widows or relatives of the assassinated turn their faces as they don’t want to see the net and ball,” said Naeem Khan, a 22-year-old resident of Shah Hassan Khel. “And all the champions are in the graveyard.”

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims
Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims
Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine
Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine
Bleak outlook for Turkish media in 2021
Bleak outlook for Turkish media in 2021
Oman foresees $5.7 bn deficit in pared down 2021 budget
Oman foresees $5.7 bn deficit in pared down 2021 budget
UK in ‘eye of the storm’ amid surging new coronavirus cases
UK in ‘eye of the storm’ amid surging new coronavirus cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.