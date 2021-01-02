You are here

Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores from the penalty spot for his sides 2nd goal of the game past a diving Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Jan. 1, 2021. (Lawrence Griffiths/ Pool via AP)
AP

  • Man United victory ended Aston Villa’s five-game unbeaten run
MANCHESTER, England: Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty has become a very familiar sight for Manchester United. Being among the Premier League frontrunners has not been seen in recent years for the fallen giant.
United went level on points with leader Liverpool with a 2-1 victory that ended Aston Villa’s five-game unbeaten run on Friday. The win was secured by Fernandes scoring his ninth spotkick since making his debut 11 months ago.
While United is still behind Liverpool on goal difference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has won one more and has the team looking well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since 2013.
“We are building something important — we know that,” Fernandes said. “I see in the stands the last two or three minute, everyone shouting and hoping we don’t concede the goal and take care of the ball. We have to build this more and more.”
Of course, there weren’t many to shout. With Manchester in near-lockdown and games closed to fans, just a few hundred key personnel — including players — were allowed into Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.
One of them was the most legendary figure in British football: Alex Ferguson, who produced United’s record-extending 20th English title before retiring eight years ago.
A day after his 79th birthday, the Scot saw Anthony Martial head United in front in the 40th minute at the end of a counterattack started by Paul Pogba. And it was Pogba who won the penalty — from the restart after Bertrand Traoré’s equalizer — that allowed Fernandes to clinch the win in the 61st minute.
Such has been United’s decline in the post-Ferguson years that only once — in 2018 under Jose Mourinho — has United finished second and then it was 19 points behind Manchester City.
And when Solskjaer opened 2020 with United 27 points behind eventual champion Liverpool, the manager’s days looked numbered.
“It’s such a big difference when you look 12 months back,” Solskjaer said. “It’s a good position to be in but we need to improve and get better.”
Key to United’s transformation last season that secured a third-place finish was Fernandes arriving in the January transfer window.
But it is the team’s costliest player — Pogba — that Solskjaer will need to be making a consistent impact if the trophy is to be collected.
“His physical presence is important for us,” Solskjaer said.
After gaining possession five minutes before halftime inside his own half, Pogba headed the ball to Marcus Rashford, who flicked it for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to take down the right flank. A cross was then sent in for Martial to meet with a stooping header planted into the net for his third goal in six games.
It’s not easy breaching Villa’s defense. This was only the second conceded in six games.
So much of Villa’s threat was coming on the left flank from Jack Grealish. At the start of the second half he beat Wan-Bissaka and sent in a cross which led to Ollie Watkins’ header being turned over by goalkeeper David de Gea.
But De Gea was beaten by Traoré from close range after Douglas Luiz let Grealish’s cross go past him. The move started with a quickly taken free kick by John McGinn inside Villa’s half that caught out United.
But the lead didn’t last long after Pogba tangled with Luiz’s shoulders and almost appeared to trip himself over. But the penalty survived a VAR review for Fernandes to convert for his 11th league goal of the season.
Fernandes did have a chance to extend the lead from open play with a shot pushed over that ensured a nervy conclusion to protect the lead.
In stoppage time, De Gea kept out a powerful shot from Matty Cash and defender Eric Bailly scrambled a clearance to prevent Keinan Davis leveling.
No wonder Bailly was so triumphant, roaring at the final whistle. Fernandes went over to embrace him.
“It’s a fantastic block at the end,” Solskjaer said. “I didn’t enjoy the last 10 minutes that much because I think we could have seen out the game out in a better way.”

5 Man City players isolating after contracting COVID-19

Updated 02 January 2021
AP

5 Man City players isolating after contracting COVID-19

LONDON: Five Manchester City players are continuing to isolate and won’t be available for the game against Chelsea after contracting the coronavirus, manager Pep Guardiola said Friday.
Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, City has returned to training after the virus outbreak led to the postponement of Monday’s Premier League match against Everton.
The club has only identified forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker as having contracted COVID-19.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Friday that there have been a “couple” of positive cases among the club’s staff but players weren’t infected.
The Premier League has said it has no plans to suspend the competition despite rising infections nationally caused by a more transmissible variant of COVID-19.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the league, criticizing the late decision to postpone the match against Fulham around three hours before Wednesday’s 6 p.m. kickoff after a coronavirus outbreak at its London rival.
“I felt (it was) unprofessional, but that is the way it was,” Mourinho said Friday. “We were preparing ourselves for that match and of course we didn’t play and that is disruptive of what is a week of work.
“Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game.”
Tottenham hosts Leeds on Saturday.

