Demands for an international investigation into Aden airport attack grows

Damage is pictured in front of the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden on December 31, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Demands for an international investigation into the Aden airport attack continue to grow  following the blast that killed over 20 and wounded dozens.
As the war-torn country struggles with security threats, a crippling economy and instability, Yemeni voices and human rights groups called for the United Nations to supervise an investigation into the deadly attack.
Several rockets hit the airport on Wednesday afternoon as members of Yemen’s newly formed cabinet were leaving a plane that had just arrived from Riyadh.

Geneva-based human rights group, SAM Organization for Rights and Freedoms, condemned the attacks on the international airport, calling it a war crime in violation of the Geneva Conventions.
SAM called on the UN Security Council to form a neutral international investigation committee “to uncover the circumstances and causes” of the attack, and to bring the perpetrators to a fair trial.
Meanwhile, sources told Al-Ayyam newspaper that the head of the Friends of Southern Yemen, Abdul Jalil Shaif, had sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, calling for an international investigation into the attack on Aden airport.
“The Friends of Southern Yemen write to Your Excellency respectfully, requesting an immediate international investigation through the United Nations with high-level expertise and skills. It is crucial that the United Nations promptly conduct an investigation to determine who is responsible for this brutal and cowardly attack and appoint qualified and experienced professionals on the investigation team,” the letter read, according to Al-Ayyam newspaper.
According to diplomatic sources close to the matter, Britain’s Permanent UN representative, Barbara Woodward, is rumored to be in talks on how to respond to the attack.

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on US forces in Iraq: Iran’s Zarif

 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.” (AFP/File Photo)
 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.” (AFP/File Photo)
  • Tensions have been building in the run-up to the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's killing
TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans (to put) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli.”

His comments came after he accused on Thursday outgoing US President Donald Trump of aiming to fabricate a "pretext for war" after Trump blamed Tehran for a rocket strike on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 20.

“Be careful of a trap,” Zarif tweeted at Trump, saying that “any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami also vowed Saturday to respond to any “action the enemy takes,” on the eve of the first anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike on January 3, 2020.

Tensions have been building in the run-up to the anniversary of Soleimani's killing, with two US B-52 bombers recently flying over the region.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has also been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but US media reported this week that acting US defence secretary Christopher C. Miller had ordered the vessel to return home.

The New York Times, quoting US officials, said the move was a "de-escalatory" signal to Tehran to avoid conflict in Trump's last days in office.

Trump oversaw a sharp toughening of US policy, abandoning a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018 and reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.

The two countries have twice come to the brink of war since June 2019.

Days after Soleimani's assassination, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and allied troops, with Trump refraining from any further military response.

* With AFP

