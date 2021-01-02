Demands for an international investigation into Aden airport attack grows

DUBAI: Demands for an international investigation into the Aden airport attack continue to grow following the blast that killed over 20 and wounded dozens.
As the war-torn country struggles with security threats, a crippling economy and instability, Yemeni voices and human rights groups called for the United Nations to supervise an investigation into the deadly attack.
Several rockets hit the airport on Wednesday afternoon as members of Yemen’s newly formed cabinet were leaving a plane that had just arrived from Riyadh.
Geneva-based human rights group, SAM Organization for Rights and Freedoms, condemned the attacks on the international airport, calling it a war crime in violation of the Geneva Conventions.
SAM called on the UN Security Council to form a neutral international investigation committee “to uncover the circumstances and causes” of the attack, and to bring the perpetrators to a fair trial.
Meanwhile, sources told Al-Ayyam newspaper that the head of the Friends of Southern Yemen, Abdul Jalil Shaif, had sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, calling for an international investigation into the attack on Aden airport.
“The Friends of Southern Yemen write to Your Excellency respectfully, requesting an immediate international investigation through the United Nations with high-level expertise and skills. It is crucial that the United Nations promptly conduct an investigation to determine who is responsible for this brutal and cowardly attack and appoint qualified and experienced professionals on the investigation team,” the letter read, according to Al-Ayyam newspaper.
According to diplomatic sources close to the matter, Britain’s Permanent UN representative, Barbara Woodward, is rumored to be in talks on how to respond to the attack.