5 killed, 14 wounded in suicide attack in Somali capital
A car bomb targeting workers of a Turkish company killed four people including one Turkish citizen on Saturday in Somalia. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded
  • Al-Shabab frequently carries out bombings to try to undermine Somalia’s central government
AP

ISTANBUL: A suicide bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday killed five people including two Turks, the Turkish health minister said.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a post from its Shahada News Agency. The Somalia-based group often targets Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded and are being treated in a Mogadishu hospital named after Turkey’s president. He did not give the nationalities of the other three people who died.
“We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting the employees of a Turkish company that undertook the Mogadishu-Afgoye road construction and contributes to the development and prosperity of Somalia,” a foreign ministry statement said.
Turkish security sources said the suicide attacker used a motorcycle. They said the attack took place 15 kilometers (8 miles) away from a Turkish military base, which was not affected. The base is Turkey's largest military installation abroad.
Turkey is active in Somalia in the military, development, health and education fields.

Pakistan arrests key militant on terror financing charges

AP

  • An official said that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in Lahore on terrorism financing charges
  • He is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008
AP

MULTAN: Pakistan’s security forces arrested Saturday an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India.
An official with the Pakistani counterterrorism police, Shakil Ahmed, said that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore, on terrorism financing charges.
Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people. Lakhvi was detained days after the Mumbai attacks but released in 2015 by Pakistani courts.
Pakitani authorities allege that Lakhvi was running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities.
Lakhvi was a prominent figure in Hafiz Saeed’s charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which is believed to be a front for Lashker-e-Taiba.
Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head, is presently serving multiple jail terms in Pakistan after being convicted in several cases in recent months. The Pakistani government has seized Saeed’s extensive network of mosques, schools, seminaries and charities and other assets in the country.
Relations between Pakistan and India were strained after the attack on India’s financial hub in 2008. The rival South Asian powers have fought two wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

