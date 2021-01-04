You are here

Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 
Demonstrators during a protest in Jal El-Dib, Lebanon. Over the past decade, pro-Iranian Hezbollah has become the main power broker in Lebanese politics. (Reuters/File)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • People in a pro-Hezbollah town attempt to burn picture of slain Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese reacted angrily on Sunday to an Iranian commander’s remarks about their missile capabilities and sovereignty, with people in a pro-Hezbollah town attempting to burn a picture of the slain Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh boasted on Saturday that Lebanon owed its missile capabilities to Iran and that the country was in the front line of Iran’s fight against Israel.
“Tehran supports any party that stands against Israel,” he added.
President Michel Aoun tweeted on Sunday that the Lebanese had “no partner” in protecting their country’s independence, sovereignty over its border and territory, and freedom of decision.
But the mildness of his response — and its delay — was criticized by some media and public figures.
The leading daily newspaper Al-Nahar called the Iranian stance “a very blatant breach challenging the principle of the sovereignty of Lebanon and a lack of respect to the minimal standards of dealings between states.”
The newspaper was surprised by Aoun’s initial silence on Hajizadeh’s remarks, while former MP Fares Souaid renewed his call for the president to resign.
He said: “Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has announced its leadership of Lebanon’s missiles against Israel. Where is the Lebanese state? Mr. President, for the sake of your dignity and ours, resign.”
Lebanon’s former ambassador to Jordan Tracy Chamoun, the granddaughter of former President Camille Chamoun, described Aoun’s response as “shy.”
She said: “The foreign minister should summon the Iranian ambassador to answer to the matter and to be warned. If you are unable to uphold sovereignty, then at least save face.”

FASTFACTS

• President Michel Aoun tweeted on Sunday that the Lebanese had ‘no partner’ in protecting their country’s independence, sovereignty over its border and territory, and freedom of decision. 

• The mildness of his response — and its delay — was criticized by some media and public figures.

Hezbollah hung pictures of Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, along the roads extending from the southern suburbs of Beirut to southern Lebanon and in the border town of Al-Khiam, which overlooks Israeli positions on the other side of the border.
But the act was criticized on social media. Former justice minister, Ashraf Rifi, said that naming Lebanese streets after the “leaders of vandalization and Iranian militias” did not represent Lebanon. He also described the hanging of the pictures as “an illegal and provocative act” that entrenched the image of Lebanon as a “prisoner of Iran.”
Hussein Al-Wajeh, who is a media affairs adviser to Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, said that Lebanon was not and would not be the front line for Iran’s battle. “The Lebanese will not pay any price on behalf of the Iranian regime. Despite this, some Iranian officials insist on considering Lebanon an Iranian province.”
Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel said that Lebanon and the Lebanese were “hostages” to Iran through Hezbollah. “They are using us as human shields in their battle, which has nothing to do with Lebanon.
“The president, the government, and parliament are false witnesses and they are covering the capture of Lebanon.”
Salam Yamout, head of the National Bloc Party, said that involving Lebanon in battles associated with regional disputes was a direct threat to the interests of the Lebanese and their battle to restore their sovereignty and dignity.

Topics: Lebanon

Aden airport reopens as governor demands probe into attack

Travelers wait at the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden on January 3, 2021, as activity resumes after explosions rocked the building on December 30, killing or injuring dozens of people. (AFP)
Updated 04 January 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum
  • Yemen’s interior minister and the governor of Aden were at the airport to receive the flight
Updated 04 January 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Aden airport reopened on Sunday, days after a deadly Houthi missile attack killed more than 25 people and brought operations to a halt, officials and media said.
National carrier Yemenia said on Sunday that it was resuming flights to Aden. A plane coming from Khartoum landed at the airport, even as workers were retrieving debris and fixing the damage caused by the attack.
Aden Gov. Ahmed Hamid Lamlis said the airport would remain a “symbol of peace” and renewed calls for an international investigation into the airport attack, the official Saba news agency reported.
“We reiterate that Aden is strong and seeks peace,” he said at a ceremony to celebrate the airport’s reopening. “This is our message to the international community and we call (on) it to investigate this crime.”
The governor, the commander of the Arab coalition in Aden, Brig. Gen. Nayef Al-Otaibi, and senior government officials released white doves as peace signs.
Yemen’s new Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed and several government officials accused the Iran-backed Houthis and military experts from Iran of staging the airport attack. They called for an international investigation and branded the Houthi militia a terrorist group.

BACKGROUND

• Yemen’s new PM accused the Iran-backed Houthis and military experts from Iran of staging the airport attack.

• They called for an international investigation and branded the Houthi militia a terrorist group.

• Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that at least 9,328 Houthi fighters were killed in 2020 in fighting with government forces or in Arab coalition airstrikes.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that at least 9,328 Houthi fighters, including 688 officers with different military rankings, were killed in 2020 in fighting with government forces or in Arab coalition airstrikes.
The highest number of Houthi deaths was recorded in October and August when 1,220 and 700 rebels were killed.
The ministry also said that coalition warplanes and army troops had destroyed 27 arms and ammunition depots and 573 vehicles belonging to the Houthis. The army and allied tribesmen had shot down 104 explosive-laden drones fired by the militia in 12 months.
The war in Yemen began in late 2014, when the Houthis stormed Sanaa and expanded their military footprint across the country. 
A coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in support of the internationally recognized President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and managed to put an end to the Houthi military expansion.
It also helped government forces to take the offensive on the battlefields.

Topics: Yemen Aden Airport Houthis

