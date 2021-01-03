You are here

  • Home
  • In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads

In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads

In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads
Somalia remains the rare place where much of the population has not taken the coronavirus seriously. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8abbg

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads

In Somalia, COVID-19 vaccines are distant as virus spreads
  • Fewer than 27,000 tests for the virus have been conducted in Somalia, a country of more than 15 million people, one of the lowest rates in the world. Fewer than 4,800 cases have been confirmed, including at least 130 deaths
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU: As richer countries race to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, Somalia remains the rare place where much of the population hasn’t taken the coronavirus seriously. Some fear that’s proven to be deadlier than anyone knows.

“Certainly, our people don’t use any form of protective measures, neither masks nor social distancing,” Abdirizak Yusuf Hirabeh, the government’s COVID-19 incident manager, said in an interview. “If you move around the city (of Mogadishu) or countrywide, nobody even talks about it.” And yet infections are rising, he said.
It is places like Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation torn apart by three decades of conflict, that will be last to see COVID-19 vaccines in any significant quantity. With part of the country still held by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group, the risk of the virus becoming endemic in some hard-to-reach areas is strong — a fear for parts of Africa amid the slow arrival of vaccines.
“There is no real or practical investigation into the matter,” said Hirabeh, who is also the director of the Martini hospital in Mogadishu, the largest treating COVID-19 patients, which saw seven new patients the day he spoke. He acknowledged that neither facilities nor equipment are adequate in Somalia to tackle the virus.
Fewer than 27,000 tests for the virus have been conducted in Somalia, a country of more than 15 million people, one of the lowest rates in the world. Fewer than 4,800 cases have been confirmed, including at least 130 deaths.
Some worry the virus will sink into the population as yet another poorly diagnosed but deadly fever.
For 45-year-old street beggar Hassan Mohamed Yusuf, that fear has turned into near-certainty. “In the beginning we saw this virus as just another form of the flu,” he said.
Then three of his young children died after having a cough and high fever. As residents of a makeshift camp for people displaced by conflict or drought, they had no access to coronavirus testing or proper care.
At the same time, Yusuf said, the virus hurt his efforts to find money to treat his family as “we can’t get close enough” to people to beg.
Early in the pandemic, Somalia’s government did attempt some measures to limit the spread of the virus, closing all schools and shutting down all domestic and international flights. Mobile phones rang with messages about the virus.

SPEEDREAD

Fewer than 27,000 tests for the virus have been conducted in Somalia, a country of more than 15 million people, one of the lowest rates in the world.

But social distancing has long disappeared in the country’s streets, markets or restaurants. On Thursday, some 30,000 people crammed into a stadium in Mogadishu for a regional football match with no face masks or other anti-virus measures in sight.
Mosques in the Muslim nation never faced restrictions, for fear of the reactions.
“Our religion taught us hundreds of years ago that we should wash our hands, faces and even legs five times every day and our women should take face veils as they’re often weaker. So that’s the whole prevention of the disease, if it really exists,” said Abdulkadir Sheikh Mohamud, an imam in Mogadishu.
“I left the matter to Allah to protect us,” said Ahmed Abdulle Ali, a shop owner in the capital. He attributed the rise in coughing during prayers to the changing of seasons.
A more important protective factor is the relative youth of Somalia’s people, said Dr. Abdurahman Abdullahi Abdi Bilaal, who works in a clinic in the capital. More than 80 percent of the country’s population is under age 30.
“The virus is here, absolutely, but the resilience of people is owing to age,” he said.
It’s the lack of post-mortem investigations in the country that are allowing the true extent of the virus to go undetected, he said.
The next challenge in Somalia is not simply obtaining COVID-19 vaccines but also persuading the population to accept them.
That will take time, “just the same as what it took for our people to believe in the polio or measles vaccines,” a concerned Bilaal said.
Hirabeh, in charge of Somalia’s virus response, agreed that “our people have little confidence in the vaccines,” saying that many Somalis hate the needles. He called for serious awareness campaigns to change minds.
The logistics of any COVID-19 vaccine rollout are another major concern. Hirabeh said Somalia is expecting the first vaccines in the first quarter of 2021, but he worries that the country has no way to handle a vaccine like the Pfizer one that requires being kept at a temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius.
“One that could be kept between minus 10 and minus 20 might suit the Third World like our country,” he said.

Topics: Somalis Somalia

Related

Death toll rises to 16 in overnight Somalia suicide bombing
World
Death toll rises to 16 in overnight Somalia suicide bombing
Suicide bomb attack targeting Somalia prime minister’s visit kills at least 15
World
Suicide bomb attack targeting Somalia prime minister’s visit kills at least 15

Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 

Demonstrators during a protest in Jal El-Dib, Lebanon. Over the past decade, pro-Iranian Hezbollah has become the main power broker in Lebanese politics. (Reuters/File)
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 

Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 
  • People in a pro-Hezbollah town attempt to burn picture of slain Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani
Updated 8 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese have reacted angrily to an Iranian commander’s remarks about their missile capabilities and sovereignty, with people in a pro-Hezbollah town attempting to burn a picture of the slain Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh boasted on Saturday that Lebanon owed its missile capabilities to Iran and that the country was in the front line of Iran’s fight against Israel.
“Tehran supports any party that stands against Israel,” he added.
President Michel Aoun tweeted on Sunday that the Lebanese had “no partner” in protecting their country’s independence, sovereignty over its border and territory, and freedom of decision.
But the mildness of his response — and its delay — was criticized by some media and public figures.
The leading daily newspaper Al-Nahar called the Iranian stance “a very blatant breach challenging the principle of the sovereignty of Lebanon and a lack of respect to the minimal standards of dealings between states.”
The newspaper was surprised by Aoun’s initial silence on Hajizadeh’s remarks, while former MP Fares Souaid renewed his call for the president to resign.
He said: “Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has announced its leadership of Lebanon’s missiles against Israel. Where is the Lebanese state? Mr. President, for the sake of your dignity and ours, resign.”
Lebanon’s former ambassador to Jordan Tracy Chamoun, the granddaughter of former President Camille Chamoun, described Aoun’s response as “shy.”
She said: “The foreign minister should summon the Iranian ambassador to answer to the matter and to be warned. If you are unable to uphold sovereignty, then at least save face.”

FASTFACTS

• President Michel Aoun tweeted on Sunday that the Lebanese had ‘no partner’ in protecting their country’s independence, sovereignty over its border and territory, and freedom of decision. 

• The mildness of his response — and its delay — was criticized by some media and public figures.

Hezbollah hung pictures of Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, along the roads extending from the southern suburbs of Beirut to southern Lebanon and in the border town of Al-Khiam, which overlooks Israeli positions on the other side of the border.
But the act was criticized on social media. Former justice minister, Ashraf Rifi, said that naming Lebanese streets after the “leaders of vandalization and Iranian militias” did not represent Lebanon. He also described the hanging of the pictures as “an illegal and provocative act” that entrenched the image of Lebanon as a “prisoner of Iran.”
Hussein Al-Wajeh, who is a media affairs adviser to Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, said that Lebanon was not and would not be the front line for Iran’s battle. “The Lebanese will not pay any price on behalf of the Iranian regime. Despite this, some Iranian officials insist on considering Lebanon an Iranian province.”
Kataeb Party leader Sami Gemayel said that Lebanon and the Lebanese were “hostages” to Iran through Hezbollah. “They are using us as human shields in their battle, which has nothing to do with Lebanon.
“The president, the government, and parliament are false witnesses and they are covering the capture of Lebanon.”
Salam Yamout, head of the National Bloc Party, said that involving Lebanon in battles associated with regional disputes was a direct threat to the interests of the Lebanese and their battle to restore their sovereignty and dignity.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

10 hurt in Lebanon gas depot blast
Middle-East
10 hurt in Lebanon gas depot blast
Special Lebanon on the brink of a virus ‘catastrophe’
Middle-East
Lebanon on the brink of a virus ‘catastrophe’

Latest updates

How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time
How COVID-19 vaccines will reach both rich and poor over time
Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 
Lebanon bridles at Iranian air chief’s remarks on missiles and sovereignty 
What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn
What We Are Reading Today: Island Zombie; Island Writings by Roni horn
Bangladesh says photographer’s arrest not related to controversial transfer of Rohingyas
Bangladesh says photographer’s arrest not related to controversial transfer of Rohingyas
Aden airport reopens as governor demands probe into attack
Aden airport reopens as governor demands probe into attack

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.