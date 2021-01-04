At least 15 killed in Syria road attack

Government forces clash with Haftar’s troops in Sabha

DUBAI: Clashes erupted on Monday between forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army in southern Libya, Italian news agency Agenzia Nova has reported.

Fighting in the southern city of Sabha erupted after government troops caused traffic congestion in front of the headquarters of the Libyan National Army, local sources told Agenzia Nova.

The fighting ended after forces from the Libyan National Army took control of headquarters behind the Red Crescent in Sabha, which was controlled by the GNA.

The military strongman’s forces control most of the southwest of Libya, but some armed tribal groups still owe allegiance to the GNA in Tripoli.