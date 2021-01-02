You are here

  Car bombs kill six in pro-Turkey north Syria: Monitor

Car bombs kill six in pro-Turkey north Syria: Monitor

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 30, 2020, shows the scene of an attack targeting a bus transporting regime soldiers as they travelled home for holidays in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. (File/AFP)
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on December 30, 2020, shows the scene of an attack targeting a bus transporting regime soldiers as they travelled home for holidays in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor. (File/AFP)
AFP

AFP

BEIRUT: Two car bombings in separate parts of Turkish-controlled areas of northern Syria killed six people on Saturday, including children, a war monitor said.
In the first, a car bomb near a vegetable market killed five people including two children in the border town of Ras Al-Ain, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A second explosives-rigged vehicle detonated in the town of Jindires in the Afrin region, taking the life of one civilian and wounding nine others including two children, it said.
Such explosions are common in both Ras Al-Ain and the Afrin region, which Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies seized from Kurdish fighters in 2019 and 2018 respectively.
The Observatory said at least three of the victims killed in Ras Al-Ain were civilians, but the identity of the other two was not immediately clear. Four more were wounded.
The Turkish defence ministry said two children had been killed and two civilians wounded.
Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies in October 2019 seized a 120-kilometre (75-mile) stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces, running from Ras Al-Ain to Tal Abyad.
They had already taken control of the Afrin region, more than 300 kilometres (180 miles) west of there, in early 2018.
Turkey blamed the Ras Al-Ain attack on the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara accuses of being the Syrian offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984.
The YPG has also played a key role in the US-backed fight against Daesh in Syria.
A spate of such bombings have rocked pro-Turkey parts of north Syria over the past years.
On December 10, a car bomb killed 16 people including two civilians and three Turkish personnel at a checkpoint in Ras Al-Ain.
On November 24, a car bomb went off near a bakery in Afrin, killing three people and wounding 16 others.
More than 387,000 people have been killed and millions forced from their homes since Syria's civil war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on US forces in Iraq: Iran’s Zarif

 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans.” (AFP/File Photo)
Agencies

 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq "Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans." (AFP/File Photo)
  • Tensions have been building in the run-up to the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's killing
Agencies

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed on Saturday that in Iraq “Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans (to put) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli.”

His comments came after he accused on Thursday outgoing US President Donald Trump of aiming to fabricate a "pretext for war" after Trump blamed Tehran for a rocket strike on the US embassy in Baghdad on December 20.

“Be careful of a trap,” Zarif tweeted at Trump, saying that “any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami also vowed Saturday to respond to any “action the enemy takes,” on the eve of the first anniversary of the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike on January 3, 2020.

Tensions have been building in the run-up to the anniversary of Soleimani's killing, with two US B-52 bombers recently flying over the region.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz has also been patrolling Gulf waters since late November, but US media reported this week that acting US defence secretary Christopher C. Miller had ordered the vessel to return home.

The New York Times, quoting US officials, said the move was a "de-escalatory" signal to Tehran to avoid conflict in Trump's last days in office.

Trump oversaw a sharp toughening of US policy, abandoning a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018 and reimposing crippling unilateral sanctions.

The two countries have twice come to the brink of war since June 2019.

Days after Soleimani's assassination, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and allied troops, with Trump refraining from any further military response.

* With AFP

