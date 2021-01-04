KSrelief training programs continue to empower Yemeni women

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday concluded several training courses for Yemeni women in Aden.

The training was part of the center’s “Seed of Safety” program. It aims to empower women who due to the death of their fathers, husbands or brothers are left to fend for themselves and their dependents.

The courses included photography, incense production, sewing and baking. A total of 50 women took part in the training program. At the end of the training, they received certificates to help them pursue a career in the field of their choice.

Experts at the center also help these women polish their business ideas.

KSrelief is carrying out 1,367 humanitarian projects in 54 countries at a total cost of $4.673 billion (SR17.52 billion).

The center’s efforts include implementing vocational training programs in many countries to empower needy families by qualifying them with a profession or craft and enabling them with an income-generating project so that these families transform from being dependent on the community to being productive families that rely on themselves in securing the basic needs that help them to lead a decent life.

The center also initiated urgent relief for flood-hit Sudan. An airlift was launched that included providing food, shelter, medical aid and assistance.

Over 85 tons of food baskets were distributed among 4,800 people affected by torrential rain and floods in Lagawa in West Kordofan province of Sudan on Monday.

KSrelief has an online donation platform for all its humanitarian and relief programs, through which donors, whether inside or outside the Kingdom, can create personal accounts that provide them with access to the programs they wish to support and donate to them using credit cards and electronic payment mechanisms.

The platform also provides direct donations with the opportunity to link donations to the countries and programs of their choice.