Turkey under pressure over funds to treat rare disease

Turkey under pressure over funds to treat rare disease
People wearing protective face masks walk in a shopping street in Ankara, Turkey on January 4, 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey under pressure over funds to treat rare disease

Turkey under pressure over funds to treat rare disease
  • Some of the eligibility tests, like not using respirators for a couple of hours, have been criticized by medical experts for not being required in European countries
Updated 05 January 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A new faultline of polarization emerged between the Turkish government and rights defenders over the treatment for some 1,100 children who suffer from a rare disease.
Several desperate families have been conducting online campaigns to secure funds for the costly treatment of their children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) — a neuromuscular disorder that causes the gradual wasting of muscles and newborn mortality.
The disease is treated either with a drug, called Sprinraza, that is administered every four months, or with a gene therapy, called Zolgensma, which is a one-off cure for babies under the age of 2 or below 21kg.
Didem Demir, 2, has been struggling with SMA for a year because of a delayed diagnosis in a public hospital in the northwestern city of Bursa.
Her family collected about €416,000 ($510,000) but they need €650,000 more.
After two weeks, she will not be eligible to apply for gene therapy, which is available in Hungary.
Zolgensma was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is offered in more than 40 countries around the world, including Germany, France and Italy, but it costs over $2 million — discouraging its use without state support.
Since 2019, doses of Sprinraza — costing about €90,000 — are reimbursed to some families in Turkey, but Zolgensma is not included in the reimbursement list despite a court ruling in favor of it.
“Babies who use the first drug carry the risk of death, while the gene therapy is successful with 95 percent of patients. It is the last chance for our children to be alive,” Didem’s aunt Cigdem Demir told Arab News.
Although Koca said the state already covers the expenses of SMA patients, not all children can benefit from Sprinraza-based treatment.
“They are subject to very detailed neurological and physical tests, and they can be easily removed from the reimbursement list if they are deemed ineligible in one of those tests,” Kardelen Yarli, an Istanbul-based lawyer, told Arab News.
Some of the eligibility tests, like not using respirators for a couple of hours, have been criticized by medical experts for not being required in European countries.
The gene therapy, despite being added to the Foreign Medicine List by Turkey, is not covered by the state-run Social Security Institution, rendering low- and medium-income families much more desperate as they cannot afford it.

‘These families are racing against time to save their children before the age of 2 to get success in the treatment. The health minister’s statement meant to get clear of his responsibilities.’

Burhanettin Bulut, Opposition MP

After the New Year’s Eve lottery prize, which stood at 75 million liras ($10 million), was not claimed by anyone, thousands of social media users, whose messages were echoed by opposition politicians and dissident mayors, initiated a campaign to ask the government to re-allocate the money to SMA patients rather than the Turkish Wealth Fund.
However, this spontaneous social mobilization received a backlash from the government, with Health Minister Fahrettin Koca defaming the efforts as a “dirty campaign.”
He added in a statement: “Our government is strong enough to treat all patients without concern over resources. The main issue here is supporting pharmaceutical companies at the expense of moral parameters and making our state look weak.”
For Mahir Unal, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party, the campaign was a “dark propaganda based on lies” by the opposition.
With a recently adopted legislation, donation campaigns cannot be conducted online and they have to get approval from provincial authorities.
“These families are racing against time to save their children before the age of 2 to get success in the treatment. The health minister’s statement meant to get clear of his responsibilities,” Burhanettin Bulut, a lawmaker from the main opposition party CHP, told Arab News.
“The state should set up a specific budget for rare diseases to fulfil its obligations vis-a-vis these babies. The cries of help from these parents are a disgrace for the country,” he added.
SMA occurs approximately once in every 10,000 live births around the world, but the rate rises to once in every 6,000 babies in Turkey.
According to Yarli, families want to apply the one-off gene therapy before the age of 2 because its effectiveness has been proved globally.
“Despite the court ruling, the government insists on not approving this second drug into its reimbursement list,” she said.
She added: “This is against the constitution, against the European Convention of Human Rights on the right to health of children.
“Turkey is under a positive obligation to secure the right to effective respect for physical integrity of citizens.”
Yarli thinks that banning these donation campaigns was meant to undermine human rights efforts rather than performing the criteria for a social welfare state.

 

Topics: Turkey

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling
Ethiopia said the construction of the Renaissance Dam is 78 percent complete and indicated its commitment to conclude negotiations. (AP)
Updated 05 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling
  • Agreement should ‘achieve the common interests of the three countries,’ and ‘secure Egypt’s rights and water interests’
Updated 05 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has urged the need for an agreement “at the earliest possible time” with Sudan and Ethiopia on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) ahead of the second phase of its operation.

The three countries have agreed to bilateral meetings with experts to negotiate the filling of the dam’s reservoir.
Egypt said that the agreement should “achieve the common interests of the three countries,” but at the same time “secure Egypt’s rights and water interests.”
The comments came during a tripartite meeting between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia that discussed resuming negotiations on filling and operating the dam. The talks were held in the presence of African Union experts and international observers, headed by South Africa.
In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the meeting reached an agreement to hold a round of negotiations between the three parties, extended for one week, with the aim of discussing substantive aspects and points of disagreement on the dam agreement, in the presence of observers who are taking part in negotiations and experts appointed by the African Union Commission.
At the end of this week, another six-party ministerial meeting will be held, chaired by South Africa, to consider the outcomes of the tripartite negotiation round.
The Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said that the three countries reviewed their positions regarding an agreement that would allow negotiations to resume, in light of the “positive development” of experts submitting a memorandum of agreement for the three countries.
The ministry added in a statement that Sudan welcomes the development, but considers it “insufficient” due to the absence of a “clear role” for experts in facilitating negotiations and proposing solutions for future issues.

FASTFACT

The Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said that the three countries reviewed their positions regarding an agreement that would allow negotiations to resume, in light of the ‘positive development’ of experts submitting a memorandum of agreement for the three countries.

The statement said that the meeting concluded with the adoption of Sudan’s proposal that the coming week be devoted to trila-teral meetings between the three countries and a group of experts and observers.
The minister of international cooperation in South Africa urged the future meetings to identify points of agreement and disagreement between the three countries, provided that they resume on Jan. 10.
South Africa said it hoped that negotiations will conclude by the end of January, before the end of its African Union presidency.
The Ethiopian Ministry of Irrigation said that ministers of the three countries exchanged views on the continuation of tripartite negotiations by focusing on a draft document presented by experts commissioned by the head of the African Union.
The ministry added that construction of the Renaissance Dam is 78 percent complete, and that Addis Ababa expressed a positive view of the draft document and stressed its willingness to use it as a unified working document for tripartite negotiations, confirming agreement on most issues related to the first filling and the annual operation of the dam.
However, Ethiopia warned that it “will not accept” any agreement that limits its right to use Nile waters, indicating its commitment to conclude negotiations and reach an agreement.
The three countries have held several rounds of talks since Ethiopia launched the GERD project in 2011, but are yet to reach an agreement on filling and operating the dam’s huge reservoir.

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

