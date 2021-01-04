Saudi Justice Ministry issues new judicial classifications

You are here

Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
Updated 05 January 2021
  • The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to streamline judicial procedures to avoid unnecessary delays
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Justice has issued new classifications of judicial cases and assigned them to different courts such as general courts, personal status courts, labor and criminal courts etc.
Earlier, judicial cases were divided into 1,300 categories, which have now been reduced to 300 with clearly defined guidelines stating which court will handle what case.
The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to streamline judicial procedures to avoid unnecessary delays.
The ministry has taken several steps to modernize the Kingdom’s judicial system. It has introduced 120 digital services that can be accessed through its portal najiz.sa.
During the past five years, the number of average users of the portal was about 70,000 per day.
Electronic services include filing initial pleading, queries about the dates of hearings, following up on formalities and the date of completion, and digitally applying for permits for notaries, etc.

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Saudi foreign minister in discussions with Omani, Kuwaiti counterparts

Saudi foreign minister in discussions with Omani, Kuwaiti counterparts
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed relations between the Kingdom and the two gulf nations with the Omani and Kuwaiti foreign ministers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In phone calls, Prince Faisal discussed issues of common interest with Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah and Omani counterpart Sayyed Badr Al-Busaidi.
He also had conversations with the foreign minister of Greece and India, reported the SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

