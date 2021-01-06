You are here

Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties. (AFP)
Thousands flock to vaccination centers in Saudi Arabia

Thousands flock to vaccination centers in Saudi Arabia
  • More inoculation outlets planned across Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Thousands of people have been flocking to vaccination centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Similar dedicated medical outlets will soon be opened in all regions of the Kingdom, officials announced.
The ministry has invited all Saudis and expats to register for the vaccine through its Sehaty app. Users can apply after downloading the app via http://onelink.to/yjc3nj. They will receive a text message within 48 hours giving them an appointment date.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported nine new virus-related deaths, taking to 6,265 the total number of people in the country who had now died after contracting the virus.
There were 104 new cases recorded in the Kingdom, putting the caseload at 363,259. There were 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients were serious.
According to the ministry, 47 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, and four in Madinah.
In addition, 146 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, moving the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom up to 354,755.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 11,174,310 polymerase chain reaction tests, with 39,433 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia recorded 104 new infections on Tuesday.

• There are 2,239 active cases of which 364 patients are critical.

• With nine new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 6,265.

Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Saudi Arabia has been one of the first countries to obtain approved vaccines from leading international companies and through COVAX.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world

Topics: Coronaviirus

With many individuals desperate to be vaccinated as soon as possible, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the situation to sell fake vaccines on the dark web. (Shutterstock/Reuters)
RIYADH: A series of phishing messages about the newly released coronavirus vaccine has cybersecurity experts cautioning Saudi citizens to take increased care when it comes to their private data.

The messages, which appear to come from official government email addresses, use the Health Ministry COVID-19 vaccine center registration as a hook for the fraudulent schemes.
The ministry posted an example of one of the scam messages on its Twitter page, featuring the address “[email protected],” and issued a warning against being duped by it.
“The Ministry of Health is warning everyone against responding to phishing messages and wishes to clarify that these messages are not being sent by the ministry or any of its official programs,” said the tweet.
With many individuals desperate to be vaccinated as soon as possible amid growing alarm over the more infectious strain of COVID-19, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the situation to sell fake vaccines on the dark web.

An email from ‘minister.com’ is not authentic, but an email from ‘moh.gov.sa’ is.

Waleed Al-Tamimi, Cybersecurity expert

None of the currently available vaccines is available on the market yet. No prices have been set, and the vaccines are available only in government hospitals in the Kingdom.
In addition, the manufacturers, which include Shingrix, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNtech, are only selling the vaccines to governments, meaning that even private hospitals are still unable to offer vaccinations.
Saudi cybersecurity expert Waleed Al-Tamimi urged people to be cautious with their private data.
“Cybercriminals are getting cleverer by the day,” he told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

• People should remember that none of the currently available vaccines is available on the market yet.

• No prices have been set, and the vaccines are available only in government hospitals in the Kingdom.

• Vaccine manufacturers are only selling the vaccines to governments.

“Anyone seeing a message like this will probably just skim over the address when they see something close to the actual government URL, which is exactly what the criminals want. That way, they can access the most sensitive information you can provide, such as your ID number, date of birth and so on,” he said.
Al-Tamimi said that with access to ID numbers and other private information, cybercriminals could disrupt people’s lives in more ways than they might think.
“Typically, these scam websites feature forms that will ask for your email address, ID number and phone number, and that look eerily similar to official government forms. With all of those in their possession, it’s a quick jump to your bank accounts, your email inbox, your Absher account and more,” he said.


For protection, Al-Tamimi recommends frequently changing passwords, enabling two-factor authentication whenever possible, and checking emails thoroughly for proof of authenticity.
“Always check the host website of an email in question. An email from ‘minister.com’ is not authentic, but an email from ‘moh.gov.sa’ is. Also, regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, text messages concerning the vaccine centers will come from ‘Sehaty,’ which is the only verified and safe way to register for the vaccine right now,” he said.

