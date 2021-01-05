Saudi Arabia confirms 9 COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,265.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 104 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 363,259 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,239 remain active and 364 in critical condition.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (104) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (9) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (146) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (354,755) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/iX5lyE7PSV
— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 5, 2021
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 47, followed by Makkah with 24, the Eastern Province with 13, Madinah and the Northern Borders Province confirmed four cases each.
The ministry also announced that 146 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 354,755.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 85.7 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.85 million.