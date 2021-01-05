Saudi Arabia confirms 9 COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases

You are here

Travelers wearing protective face masks walk at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (File/Reuters)
Updated 05 January 2021
Arab News

  • The Kingdom said 146 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 47
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,265.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 104 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 363,259 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,239 remain active and 364 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 47, followed by Makkah with 24, the Eastern Province with 13, Madinah and the Northern Borders Province confirmed four cases each.
The ministry also announced that 146 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 354,755.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected around 85.7 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.85 million.

 

Saudi crown prince gives Qatar emir tour of AlUla

Saudi crown prince gives Qatar emir tour of AlUla
  • The crown prince and emir toured the area following Tuesday’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman took Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on a tour of AlUla’s heritage sites on Tuesday.

The crown prince and emir toured the area following Tuesday’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which was being held in the city, and after the signing of an agreement to end a three-year rift between Qatar, GCC states and Egypt.

It was announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia and Qatar were reopening their borders and airspace between the two countries.

Prince Mohammed said the agreement showed the importance of solidarity and security among Gulf, Arab and Muslim nations.

After being seen off by the crown prince and leaving AlUla, Sheikh Tamim sent telegrams thanking King Salman and the crown prince for their warm welcome and hospitality during the summit.

