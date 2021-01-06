You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea to send delegation to Iran to secure release of seized ship

South Korea to send delegation to Iran to secure release of seized ship

South Korea to send delegation to Iran to secure release of seized ship
Iran seized the MT Hankuk Chemi on Jan. 4. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cytsj

Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

South Korea to send delegation to Iran to secure release of seized ship

South Korea to send delegation to Iran to secure release of seized ship
  • South Korea says it will send delegation to Iran at earliest date
  • Ship was seized by Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Jan. 4
Updated 06 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The South Korean government said it will send a delegation to Iran “at the earliest possible date” in a bid to secure the release of a tanker seized in the Arabian Gulf, amid tensions surrounding the freezing of Iranian funds in Seoul because of US sanctions.

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) seized the Korean-flagged MT Hankuk Chemi on Monday, detaining its 20-strong crew near the Strait of Hormuz amid allegations of pollution violations – a claim the ship’s operator rejects.

The MT Hankuk Chemi, which is being held in the port city of Bandar Abbas, was traveling from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah on east coast of the United Arab Emirates.

The international crew of the MT Hankuk Chemi, from Indonesia, Myanmar, South Korea, and Vietnam, are “safe and healthy,” the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Iranian ambassador to Seoul.

The ship was carrying 7,200 tons of “oil chemical products,” Iranian media quoting the IRGC said, adding that it was “seized due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws,.”

The report said the case “will be handed over to the judicial authorities of the country.”

A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman also said a planned trip to Tehran by the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun would still go ahead early next week, Iranian media Radio Farda reported on Wednesday.

The spat comes as Iranian officials push for the release of billions of dollars, earned from oil sales made before Washington tightened sanctions, which are now frozen in South Korean banks.

Iran denies allegations made that the seizure of the ship amounts to a hostage taking situation, the report added.

“If anybody is to be called a hostage taker, it is the South Korean government that has taken our more than $7 billion hostage under a futile pretext,” Ali Rabiei was quoted as telling reporters.

The US State Department had previously demanded the tanker’s immediate release, and accused Iran of threatening “navigational rights and freedoms” in the Arabian Gulf to “extort the international community into relieving the pressure” of economic sanctions, the report added.

South Korea’s defense ministry meanwhile announced that members of the country’s anti-piracy unit had arrived in the area onboard a navy destroyer and are “carrying out a mission to ensure the safety of our nationals,” a spokesman explained.

The ship’s seizure comes as tensions grow in the region during the first anniversary of the assassination of the IRGC’s Major General Qasem Soleimani. 

The US has already flown B-52 bombers over the region and sent a nuclear-powered submarine into the Gulf.

Iran continues to reduce its compliance with the nuclear deal it reached with the US in 2015 under Barack Obama’s presidency, announcing on Jan. 4 that it had resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at an underground facility.
 

Topics: MT Hankuk Chemi Iran South Korea

Related

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
Media
Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
Special South Korean tanker seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz video
Middle-East
South Korean tanker seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz

South Korea prepares legal action against Iran over oil tanker seizure

South Korea prepares legal action against Iran over oil tanker seizure
Updated 06 January 2021
BRIAN KIM

South Korea prepares legal action against Iran over oil tanker seizure

South Korea prepares legal action against Iran over oil tanker seizure
  • South Korean navy destroyer arrives near the Strait of Hormuz to ‘ensure the safety’ of Korean nationals
  • Iranian move is a desperate bid by Tehran to get recognition from the incoming Biden administration
Updated 06 January 2021
BRIAN KIM

SEOUL: Seoul is preparing to take legal action against Iran over the seizure of a South Korean oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South Korean-flagged vessel MT Hankuk Chemi was traveling from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when it was intercepted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday and taken to the port of Bandar Abbas.

While officials in Seoul say they are seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff, the South Korean navy’s Choi Young destroyer arrived in waters near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The Defense Ministry said the destroyer’s presence is to “ensure the safety” of Korean nationals.

“A legal action is being considered as one of the options we could take to resolve the situation,” South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a report submitted to the national legislature.

According to the Iranian side, the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, had violated environmental protocols — claims that the vessel’s owner has denied.

The Korean ministry said it was verifying key facts regarding Iran’s claims about environmental pollution, whether the vessel was sailing in international or territorial waters, and whether the seizure was carried out in line with international law.

“As long as there is no demonstration of ‘an act of deliberate and grave contamination’ that would disqualify the ship’s innocent passage, we find that no violation of international laws has occurred,” it said. “We are exerting efforts to resolve this issue while keeping all options on the table.”

A Foreign Ministry delegation has been sent to Iran to negotiate the release of the ship and its crew. First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun is also scheduled to depart for Tehran next week.

Twenty crew members, including five South Korean nationals, were on board at the time of seizure. The Iranian ambassador to Seoul, Saeed Badamchi Shabestari, told Korean reporters on Tuesday that “all of them are safe.”

The tension comes as Tehran has pressured Seoul to release about $7 billion in revenue from oil sales that remain frozen in South Korean banks under tighter US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against Iran.

Seoul officials confirmed earlier that the government had been in talks with Tehran and Washington to use the frozen money to purchase coronavirus vaccines for Iran.

Shin Beom-chul, chief researcher at the Korea Research Institute for Economy and Society, told Arab News that the Iranian move is a desperate bid by Tehran to get recognition from the incoming Biden administration in the US.

“The seizure of a South Korean oil tanker is a move aimed not at South Korea but at the United States,” Shin said.

“Tehran is sending a clear message that it can ratchet up aggression in the region any time, while the issue of frozen money in South Korea is just part of the Trump administration’s financial sanctions.”

“In a prolonged confrontation with South Korea, Iran will be pressured more and more by the international community, and Iran knows this for sure,” Shin said.

Topics: South Korea Iran

Related

Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
Media
Ship capture sparks anger in Korean media, gloating from Iranian outlets
Special South Korean tanker seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz video
Middle-East
South Korean tanker seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz

Latest updates

Emirati host Anas Bukhash discusses success of ‘#ABTalks’ 
Emirati host Anas Bukhash discusses success of ‘#ABTalks’ 
Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel
Emaar closes $204m deal to sell hotel
Saudi sports minister welcomes FIFA’s Infantino
Saudi sports minister welcomes FIFA’s Infantino
Two more Manchester City players positive for coronavirus
Two more Manchester City players positive for coronavirus
Gigi Hadid teases fans with glimpse of baby girl
Gigi Hadid welcomed her baby girl with Zayn Malik in September.

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.