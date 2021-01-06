You are here

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he was considering declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area over a "very severe" third wave of coronavirus infections. (AFP)
Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms
  • Rising infections have driven the Tokyo and surrounding areas to the highest level of a four-stage alert
TOKYO: Tokyo reported a record 1,591 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as Japan's government faces increasing pressure from health experts to impose a strict state of emergency for the greater metropolitan area.
Rising infections have driven the Tokyo and surrounding areas to the highest level of a four-stage alert, prompting regional governors to urge for a declaration of emergency that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce on Thursday.
The health ministry held a meeting of infectious disease experts on Wednesday, the second in as many days. They have called for stricter and longer countermeasures, while Suga has sought a more limited response to avoid damaging the economy.
"Even if we take strong measures immediately, it will be difficult to bring the Tokyo metropolitan area down to stage 3 by the end of January," Takaji Wakita, chief of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told reporters after the meeting.
Without new measures, daily infections in Tokyo could nearly triple to 3,500 per day by February and hit 7,000 by March, according to simulations by Kyoto University scientist Hiroshi Nishiura. An emergency declaration would need to last at least two months to bring infections to manageable levels, he said.
A senior ruling party lawmaker said on Tuesday it should be set for one month, and extended if necessary. The government is anxious about the economic impact as it prepares to host the Olympics this summer.
The government's top spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, said a decision would likely come on Thursday on whether and how long to impose the second state of emergency since the start of the pandemic.
Economists warned of a big hit to gross domestic product (GDP) if restrictions are prolonged or expanded, but noted that could be unavoidable.
"If you consider the current number of infected and weather-related factors, it may be difficult to end it in one month," said BNP Paribas Securities senior economist Hiroshi Shiraishi. "The probability of it running longer is not low."
Nationwide, COVID-19 infections reached a daily record of 4,915 on Tuesday, while deaths were also an all-time high of 76.
Shiraishi estimated that a one-month state of emergency in the Tokyo area would push consumer spending down 1.1% and first-quarter GDP by about 0.5 percentage points. That would double to 1 percentage point if extended to two months, and to 2 points if expanded nationally, he predicted.
Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures have asked residents to refrain from non-essential, non-urgent outings after 8 p.m. from Friday until at least the end of the month, and said restaurants and bars must close by that time.
But measures are likely to be far less sweeping than they were during last year's roughly six-week-long state of emergency, during which schools and non-essential businesses shut down.

Topics: Coroanvirus

UK’s ‘Herculean’ coronavirus vaccine target can be achieved, minister says

UK’s ‘Herculean’ coronavirus vaccine target can be achieved, minister says
Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

UK’s ‘Herculean’ coronavirus vaccine target can be achieved, minister says

UK’s ‘Herculean’ coronavirus vaccine target can be achieved, minister says
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating around 14 million people by mid-February
Updated 22 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “Herculean” aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday.
Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers – around 14 million people – by mid-February.
Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was.
“It is a Herculean effort,” he told Sky, adding that it was stretching but deliverable. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.

Topics: UK Britain Coronavirus

