Oil rises to 10-month high after Saudi output cut, US inventory draw
A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, about 160 km (99 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 23, 2008. (Reuters)
Updated 06 January 2021
  • Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, will make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March
  • US crude stocks fell sharply while fuel inventories rose and 2020 came to a close with a sharp decline in overall demand due to the coronavirus
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising to their highest since last February, after Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut, and as US crude inventories declined in the latest week.
Brent crude was up 79 cents, or 1.5%, to $54.39 a barrel at 2:20 p.m. EST (1920 GMT). Earlier in the session, it hit a high of $54.73 a barrel, a level not seen since Feb. 26, 2020.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 75 cents, or 1.5%, to $50.66 a barrel. The contract touched $50.94 a barrel, its highest since late February.
US crude stocks fell sharply while fuel inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, and 2020 came to a close with a sharp decline in overall demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 485.5 million barrels, exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel drop. The drop in crude stocks is typical for the end of the year, when energy companies take barrels out of storage to avoid hefty tax bills.
“We had a very substantial crude oil inventory draw helped by a second week of very robust crude oil exports as well as an increase in refinery utilization now exceeding 80%,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.
High refinery consumption may be short-lived, said Bob Yawger director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.
“We’ve burned through a lot of crude oil to make a lot of product, and there’s no demand for the product,” he said. “You can’t run at that high a rate forever, with the numbers what they are.”
Fuel consumption is likely to be subdued, Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note. “Product demand is now in a clear downward trend, no doubt reflecting virus containment measures in many states.”
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, said on Tuesday it would make additional, voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, after a meeting of OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia.
With coronavirus infections spreading rapidly, producers are wary of a further hit to demand.
OPEC+ agreed most producers would hold output steady in February and March while allowing Russia and Kazakhstan to raise output by a modest 75,000 bpd in February and a further 75,000 bpd in March.
“Despite this bullish supply agreement, we believe Saudi’s decision likely reflects signs of weakening demand as lockdowns return,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note, though they maintained an end-2021 forecast for Brent of $65 a barrel.
OPEC oil output rose for a sixth month in December to 25.59 million bpd, a Reuters survey found, buoyed by further recovery in Libyan production and smaller rises elsewhere.

Updated 07 January 2021
Mohamed Abu Zeid

Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds

Egypt sees 13 percent surge in oil, gas finds
  • Petroleum Ministry embarking on plans to repay foreign debts
Updated 07 January 2021
Mohamed Abu Zeid

CAIRO: Egypt has witnessed a 13 percent surge in the discovery of oil and gas reserves in 2020 compared with the previous year.

According to the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, 62 oil and gas reserves were found in 2020, a year in which the global economy struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47 crude oil and 15 natural gas reserves were found in the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez, Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea. 

In 2019, Egypt discovered 40 crude oil and 15 natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean, the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, Gulf of Suez, Nile Delta and Sinai. 

The ministry said that these “positive results” indicate the success of research and exploration in current oil fields, and suggest the existence of further petroleum resources that are yet to be discovered.

Modern technologies and advanced geological theories have contributed to better research results, it added.

The ministry plans to increase production of crude oil and counter the phenomenon of the natural diminishment of wells and old fields by investing in programs for research, exploration, drilling and development of wells.

In 2020, Cairo signed 22 agreements with global firms such as ExxonMobil and Chevron to make investments worth $1.6 billion to develop the reserves and deals worth $139 million for oil well drilling at 74 sites. 

An official at the General Authority for Petroleum said the Mediterranean Sea is one of the sites rich in crude and gas reserves.

Egypt’s largest Zohr offshore gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, which was discovered by Italy’s giant Eni in 2015, greatly contributes to the country’s natural gas production as it produces about 2.7 billion cubic feet on a daily basis.

He said that these deals will help the Egyptian government overcome economic challenges.

The official said the Petroleum Ministry is successfully embarking on its plans to repay debts to foreign oil companies, which stood at $6.3 billion in 2013.

He said that by the end of June 2020 the debts had fallen to $850 million.

Topics: Egypt oil and gas

